Mr. President, Who? Kim Kardashian Is 'Hoping' to Be 'First Lady' of the United States 'Someday'
Kim Kardashian wants to become first lady of the United States one day, but that would require a husband — and for said husband to become president.
During an appearance on the latest episode of the "SHE MD" podcast, the reality star provided an update regarding her future career goals while making a shocking confession about her White House-related dreams.
"I think I've always wanted to be first lady and I'm hoping to be there someday. So hopefully that. Hopefully I'll land myself," confessed Kardashian, who has been divorced three times.
Becoming the wife of a president doesn't seem to be completely impossible for the brunette bombshell, who already visited Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House earlier this year and met with former President Donald Trump inside of the Oval Office in 2018.
It wasn't specifically politics that brought her to Washington D.C., however, as Kardashian's efforts as an aspiring lawyer and dedication to the prison reform movement allowed her to have important conversations with America's leaders.
Aside from keeping her fingers crossed about becoming first lady someday, the 43-year-old said she "would just love to continue reform work."
"It's really important for people to understand that you don't need a degree to do reform work, you can get a lot done if you have a big platform and a voice," the SKIMS founder explained during the podcast appearance. "I was more embarrassed that I didn't know a lot of the terminology that was being used, that's how [my law career] got started."
Kardashian continued: "I'm in these big clemency meetings in the White House and I'm texting my attorney next to me, 'What does that mean? What's this abbreviation? What's this and what's...' I didn't know a lot of the stuff that they were talking about. I feel like there's a whole lawyer language within itself."
The SKKN by Kim founder has her late father, Robert Kardashian, to thank for inspiring his daughter to immerse herself in the world of law and order.
"I was always interested in [my dad's] stuff. I was always snooping through his crime scene books. And I was always going through his cases and looking at stuff. And I was definitely inspired and motivated by him," the mom-of-four shared of the late defense attorney — who infamously represented O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.
"But more just, I thought I could do more if I knew more. And so, I could take out the middleman of asking all the questions of what everything meant if I just knew it myself. So that's kind of why I decided to go," she continued regarding her legal studies.