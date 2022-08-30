Kim Kardashian 'Mortified' By Backlash From 'Unsympathetic' Fans After Urging Woman To Just Get 'Up & Work'
Kim Kardashian dished on "mortifying" public reaction to urging women to "get your f**king a** up and work."
The reality star's thoughts were revealed in the trailer for Season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians.
“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” said Kim in a voice over. The SKIMS founder received major hate over the "privileged" business advice the socialite gave to young entrepreneurs.
In the trailer, Khloé Kardashian, 38, stated, “no one sympathizes with you,” in response to her 41-year-old sister.
This resurfaced public outrage over Kim and her family having an unfair advantage in comparison to others when it comes to being successful.
“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset,” confessed the mother-of-four.
After evaluating the immense backlash, Kim declared her statements to have been "taken out of context."
“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she confessed to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in March. "It became a sound bite, really with no context.”
At the time of the infamous business advice, Kourtney Kardashian had also chimed in, agreeing to the comments Kim was providing. The 43-year-old replied, "that's so true, yeah."
The public thought Kourtney sounded rather contradicting, after stating, “but also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f**king fine!” in an episode from the reality series.
Kim had later apologized for the offensive statements about people not wanting to work.
“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she continued to the Roberts at the time of the incident. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”
Alongside Kim's infamous comments, the trailer also offered insight to Kylie Jenner's mental health issues.
"I should be really happy now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks," the Kylie Cosmetics founder confessed to her sister, Kendall Jenner.
Season 2 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, September 22.