Kim Kardashian 'Mortified' By Backlash From 'Unsympathetic' Fans After Urging Woman To Just Get 'Up & Work'

Kim Kardashian dished on "mortifying" public reaction to urging women to "get your f**king a** up and work."

The reality star's thoughts were revealed in the trailer for Season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” said Kim in a voice over. The SKIMS founder received major hate over the "privileged" business advice the socialite gave to young entrepreneurs.