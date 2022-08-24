'Time Will Always Tell': Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Social Media Post After Pete Davidson Split

On Tuesday, August 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a mysterious post depicting her posing in a caramel-colored parka, pairing the fur-trimmed coat with a white tank top, transparent silver skirt and gray boots.

“Time will always tell,” Kardashian captioned the image, which has since garnered more than 1.5 million likes.

The vague caption comes amid rumors that the star is ready to jump back in the dating pool, allegedly “asking who she should date next” following her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson earlier this month.