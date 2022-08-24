'Time Will Always Tell': Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Social Media Post After Pete Davidson Split
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian seemingly took a break from her usual social media programming of sweet family snaps and promotional business photos to share an eyebrow-raising selfie with her 329 million Instagram followers.
On Tuesday, August 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a mysterious post depicting her posing in a caramel-colored parka, pairing the fur-trimmed coat with a white tank top, transparent silver skirt and gray boots.
“Time will always tell,” Kardashian captioned the image, which has since garnered more than 1.5 million likes.
The vague caption comes amid rumors that the star is ready to jump back in the dating pool, allegedly “asking who she should date next” following her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson earlier this month.
Kardashian reportedly “has plenty of options,” especially as her pals are “constantly trying to set her up,” per the source, yet it seems the SKIMS founder may be looking for a different romantic dynamic this time around.
"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," an additional insider spilled, adding that the star "isn't compromising her freedom right now."
"She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again,” the second source continued.
Davidson and Kardashian called it quits in early August. While the former couple has remained tight-lipped on their split, it seems distance likely played a role in their demise, with Davidson recently spending several weeks in Australia filming his new flick, Wizards!.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an anonymous source said at the time of their breakup. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
The sources spilled to E! News.
