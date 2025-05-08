Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Top Alongside Pal La La Anthony at Met Gala After-Party: Photos
The party didn't stop on the blue carpet.
Kim Kardashian, 44, rocked another skin-tight, leather ensemble during after-hours post-Met Gala on Monday, May 5.
Kim Kardashian's After-Party Look
The reality star wore a figure-hugging leather frock with lacing down the side of the skirt. The cleavage-baring ensemble featured a sheer corset and matching cropped jacket.
Kardashian sported a design from Dilara Findikoglu, a celeb favorite from Met Gala after-parties. Hailey Bieber also wore a garment from the designer, a corseted champagne frock in luxe velvet fabric. Actress Hunter Schafer sported a similar look, donning a beige mini with strips of chiffon extending from the waist.
Kim Kardashian's Behind-the-Scenes Snaps
The SKIMS founder posted a series of images from her hotel as she got ready for the festivities. In one snapshot, she walked through the hallway, holding hands with La La Anthony. The Total Request Live alum matched with her bestie, wearing a strapless asymmetrical black dress with buckles hanging from the hem by Who Decides War. She accessorized with thigh-high boots, dark sunglasses and a sparkly cross necklace.
Kardashian also posed in the elevator, her hotel room and in the limo with Anthony and Ciara.
In one photo, the Kardashians star stood still as assistants adjusted the back of her dress and shoes.
The Inspiration Behind Kim Kardashian's Look
She provided a behind-the-scenes glance at the original outfit sketch from Dilara Findikoglu, with "Kim 2025 Met" etched in pencil. The designer wrote out some of the details, including "antique lace to cover the b----- area," "jacket and skirt both python," "s--- 18th century inspired python jacket" and "ruffles coming from the bottom."
Kardashian captioned her post, "AFTER PARTY Custom @dilarafindikoglu," with a black heart emoji.
Anthony commented, "Love you!! We had so much fun!!" while the designer deemed her a "femme fatale."
Kim Kardashian's 2025 Met Gala Outfit
The beauty mogul turned heads on the blue carpet earlier that evening in an all-black Chrome Hearts look. She concealed half of her face with an oversized top hat, Moussaieff diamond necklaces and pearls draped over the skirt.
She got ready with her 11-year-old daughter, North, in what she described as a "very chill day."
"Every time I come to the Met, I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready," she said at the event. "All her aunties are in the hotel and we're all getting ready together, so it's just a fun few days."
Although North "critique[s]" her outfits, Kardashian values how the child inspires her to "just be yourself."