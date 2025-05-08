or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Top Alongside Pal La La Anthony at Met Gala After-Party: Photos

kim kardashian spills out of top pp
By:

May 8 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The party didn't stop on the blue carpet.

Kim Kardashian, 44, rocked another skin-tight, leather ensemble during after-hours post-Met Gala on Monday, May 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's After-Party Look

kim kardashian nearly spills out top la la anthony met gala after party photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian attended a Met Gala after-party with La La Anthony.

The reality star wore a figure-hugging leather frock with lacing down the side of the skirt. The cleavage-baring ensemble featured a sheer corset and matching cropped jacket.

Kardashian sported a design from Dilara Findikoglu, a celeb favorite from Met Gala after-parties. Hailey Bieber also wore a garment from the designer, a corseted champagne frock in luxe velvet fabric. Actress Hunter Schafer sported a similar look, donning a beige mini with strips of chiffon extending from the waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kim Kardashian got ready for the Met Gala with her daughter North West.

The SKIMS founder posted a series of images from her hotel as she got ready for the festivities. In one snapshot, she walked through the hallway, holding hands with La La Anthony. The Total Request Live alum matched with her bestie, wearing a strapless asymmetrical black dress with buckles hanging from the hem by Who Decides War. She accessorized with thigh-high boots, dark sunglasses and a sparkly cross necklace.

Kardashian also posed in the elevator, her hotel room and in the limo with Anthony and Ciara.

In one photo, the Kardashians star stood still as assistants adjusted the back of her dress and shoes.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nearly spills out top la la anthony met gala after party photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian rocked a leather outfit at the Met Gala.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Inspiration Behind Kim Kardashian's Look

kim kardashian nearly spills out top la la anthony met gala after party photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian bared her b------ in an all-black look.

She provided a behind-the-scenes glance at the original outfit sketch from Dilara Findikoglu, with "Kim 2025 Met" etched in pencil. The designer wrote out some of the details, including "antique lace to cover the b----- area," "jacket and skirt both python," "s--- 18th century inspired python jacket" and "ruffles coming from the bottom."

Kardashian captioned her post, "AFTER PARTY Custom @dilarafindikoglu," with a black heart emoji.

Anthony commented, "Love you!! We had so much fun!!" while the designer deemed her a "femme fatale."

Kim Kardashian's 2025 Met Gala Outfit

kim kardashian nearly spills out top la la anthony met gala after party photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Met Gala after-party outfit.

The beauty mogul turned heads on the blue carpet earlier that evening in an all-black Chrome Hearts look. She concealed half of her face with an oversized top hat, Moussaieff diamond necklaces and pearls draped over the skirt.

She got ready with her 11-year-old daughter, North, in what she described as a "very chill day."

"Every time I come to the Met, I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready," she said at the event. "All her aunties are in the hotel and we're all getting ready together, so it's just a fun few days."

Although North "critique[s]" her outfits, Kardashian values how the child inspires her to "just be yourself."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.