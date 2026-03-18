or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Nearly Wipes Out in Sky-High 8-Inch Stilettos at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian almost fell into the bushes due to her stilettlo heels.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian almost took a tumble while attending the star-studded 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party, as she slipped on a curb in sky-high stiletto heels.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 45, poked fun at herself by sharing the moment in a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, March 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Nearly Took a Fall at 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kim Kardashian nearly took a tumble while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian nearly took a tumble while attending the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.

Kardashian wore a skin-tight, shimmery gold Gucci gown for the annual award show after-party, tying the look together with dangerously high eight-inch heels.

The video began with the reality TV star's near wipeout in a shrub of bushes, where she was seen walking in an outdoor garden before being caught from behind by her friend Stephanie Suganami.

"VANITY FAIR," the Hulu personality captioned the social media post.

The video continued with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her intense glam process, where she ditched her signature dark smoky eye for striking blue contacts.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @vanityfair/TikTok

Kim Kardashian poked fun at herself by sharing the near-fall on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Kim Kardashian Nearly Falling

Photo of Many users slammed Kim Kardashian's heels as 'unsafe.'
Source: MEGA

Many users slammed Kim Kardashian's heels as 'unsafe.'

"i thought the beginning was AI 😭🤣," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Could’ve snapped her ankle in those 8-inch death traps."

"She’s at risk for breaking a hip," a third added.

"She’s only 5’2, so she looks better in heels. She’s so curvy: she needs the height to create the right 'line' to meet fashion expectations," a fourth pointed out. "But the older she gets, the harder the heels become to navigate. 8' heels are unsafe. She could break her ankle. She needs to put safety 1st."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Hit the Red Carpet Solo

Photo of Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party without Lewis Hamilton.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party without Lewis Hamilton.

Kim was joined at the Vanity Fair party by sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Notably missing from the lavish event was the Skims owner's rumored boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl

Photo of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors in February 2026.
Source: NFL

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors in February 2026.

The stars, who have known each other for a decade, first sparked dating rumors in February after sources confirmed they had a "romantic meetup" in Paris.

The speculation only continued after they were spotted that same week while attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," the source told a news outlet after the sighting. "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection."

The seven-time motorsport world champion, 41, isn't doing anything to shut down the romance rumors, even dropping a flirty emoji in the comments section of Kim's recent Vanity Fair Oscar party look, penning, "😍."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.