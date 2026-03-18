Kim Kardashian Nearly Wipes Out in Sky-High 8-Inch Stilettos at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch

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Kim Kardashian almost took a tumble while attending the star-studded 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party, as she slipped on a curb in sky-high stiletto heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 45, poked fun at herself by sharing the moment in a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, March 17.

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Kim Kardashian Nearly Took a Fall at 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian nearly took a tumble while attending the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.

Kardashian wore a skin-tight, shimmery gold Gucci gown for the annual award show after-party, tying the look together with dangerously high eight-inch heels. The video began with the reality TV star's near wipeout in a shrub of bushes, where she was seen walking in an outdoor garden before being caught from behind by her friend Stephanie Suganami. "VANITY FAIR," the Hulu personality captioned the social media post. The video continued with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her intense glam process, where she ditched her signature dark smoky eye for striking blue contacts.

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Fans Reacted to Kim Kardashian Nearly Falling

Source: MEGA Many users slammed Kim Kardashian's heels as 'unsafe.'

"i thought the beginning was AI 😭🤣," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Could’ve snapped her ankle in those 8-inch death traps." "She’s at risk for breaking a hip," a third added. "She’s only 5’2, so she looks better in heels. She’s so curvy: she needs the height to create the right 'line' to meet fashion expectations," a fourth pointed out. "But the older she gets, the harder the heels become to navigate. 8' heels are unsafe. She could break her ankle. She needs to put safety 1st."

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Kim Kardashian Hit the Red Carpet Solo

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party without Lewis Hamilton.

Kim was joined at the Vanity Fair party by sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Notably missing from the lavish event was the Skims owner's rumored boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl

Source: NFL Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors in February 2026.