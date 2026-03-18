Kim Kardashian Nearly Wipes Out in Sky-High 8-Inch Stilettos at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch
March 18 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian almost took a tumble while attending the star-studded 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party, as she slipped on a curb in sky-high stiletto heels.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 45, poked fun at herself by sharing the moment in a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, March 17.
Kim Kardashian Nearly Took a Fall at 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Kardashian wore a skin-tight, shimmery gold Gucci gown for the annual award show after-party, tying the look together with dangerously high eight-inch heels.
The video began with the reality TV star's near wipeout in a shrub of bushes, where she was seen walking in an outdoor garden before being caught from behind by her friend Stephanie Suganami.
"VANITY FAIR," the Hulu personality captioned the social media post.
The video continued with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her intense glam process, where she ditched her signature dark smoky eye for striking blue contacts.
Fans Reacted to Kim Kardashian Nearly Falling
"i thought the beginning was AI 😭🤣," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Could’ve snapped her ankle in those 8-inch death traps."
"She’s at risk for breaking a hip," a third added.
"She’s only 5’2, so she looks better in heels. She’s so curvy: she needs the height to create the right 'line' to meet fashion expectations," a fourth pointed out. "But the older she gets, the harder the heels become to navigate. 8' heels are unsafe. She could break her ankle. She needs to put safety 1st."
- Kim Kardashian Nearly Trips in Her 2025 Met Gala Outfit as Security Guard Steps on Star's Leather Skirt: Watch
- Kim Kardashian's 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress Closely Resembles the Ballgown She Wore for Her and Kris Humphries' 2011 Wedding: Photos
- 'Oh S---!': Kim Kardashian Suffers Beauty Mishap While Walking Met Gala Steps, Lip Reader Spills
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Hit the Red Carpet Solo
Kim was joined at the Vanity Fair party by sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Notably missing from the lavish event was the Skims owner's rumored boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl
The stars, who have known each other for a decade, first sparked dating rumors in February after sources confirmed they had a "romantic meetup" in Paris.
The speculation only continued after they were spotted that same week while attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," the source told a news outlet after the sighting. "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection."
The seven-time motorsport world champion, 41, isn't doing anything to shut down the romance rumors, even dropping a flirty emoji in the comments section of Kim's recent Vanity Fair Oscar party look, penning, "😍."