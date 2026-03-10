Lewis Hamilton's Friends 'Horrified' Over Kim Kardashian Romance, Source Claims: It Feels 'Intense'

Article continues below advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have sparked romance rumors, particularly after they were spotted together at the Super Bowl. The two appear to be enjoying each other's company, but sources close to Hamilton express significant concern about the relationship's implications.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NFL Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion in motorsport, and Kardashian, who built a billion-dollar empire from reality television, have known one another for over a decade. Recently, their friendship has taken a romantic turn, marked by a “romantic meetup” in Paris and an extravagant weekend in the Cotswolds.

Article continues below advertisement

A source dished that Hamilton’s friends are worried about Kardashian’s fame and the media attention that surrounds her. “They’re not offended by Kim Kardashian’s fame. They’re horrified by the machine that comes with it,” the insider stated. The relationship reportedly feels “intense” to those in Hamilton’s circle. The source explained, “Kim and Lewis’s relationship is intense, but they are both keen to keep moving forward. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible.” Kardashian, who recently ended a brief romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., is drawn to Hamilton's status in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

As the insider noted, “Kim knows she’s dating one of the biggest players in entertainment, but truth be told that’s a huge part of Lewis’s appeal.” Hamilton’s "charm" seems to have captivated Kardashian, who is enjoying the attention. The source added, “He’s very charming, very confident, and very good in bed. That combination is kryptonite for Kim; she’s on cloud nine right now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The athlete's friends are reportedly nervous about the family's fame.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, Hamilton’s friends are not entirely convinced that this relationship will end well. They fear that Kardashian’s fame could overshadow Hamilton’s career. Another insider pointed out, “There are folks in his world who think this is still a terrible idea and he’s asking for trouble with the Kardashian machine already in overdrive.”

Article continues below advertisement

The so-called “Kardashian curse” is a topic of concern among Hamilton’s friends. This idea suggests that men who date Kardashian often see their lives take a downturn. “The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes downhill after that,” Kylie Jenner once stated. Such comments do little to ease the minds of those who care about Hamilton.

Article continues below advertisement

The authenticity of the relationship also raises eyebrows. “It’s no secret that Kris has been playing matchmaker for Kim,” the insider stated. “There are some people questioning just how real all this even is.” Nonetheless, previous relationships involving Kardashian, such as her marriage to Kanye West, show that love can develop even amid skepticism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton’s friends are concerned about their relationship, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Hamilton has a history of high-profile relationships and is known to maintain his independence. The insider claimed, “Lewis still has plenty of women he can call on and he’s not looking for anything much more than an extended booty call.” His focus remains on his racing career, and he previously stated, “I don’t want any regrets, or to think I could have given more.”