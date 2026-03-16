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Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable as She Unveils Icy Blue Contacts in Sparkling Curve-Hugging Dress at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian debuted a dramatic new look while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party, unveiling icy blue contacts in a sparkling curve-hugging dress.

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March 16 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian just debuted a dramatically different look, trading her signature smoky-eye glam for striking icy-blue contacts.

The reality TV star, 45, stepped out in a long-sleeve, sparkling gold Gucci dress while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 15. Kardashian also switched up her normally long brunette locks for a sassy, shoulder-length tousled wave style.

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Kim Kardashian Debuted Icy Blue Contacts at 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

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Photo of Kim Kardashian stunned in a shimmery gold Gucci gown.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian stunned in a shimmery gold Gucci gown.

The slinky material hugged her famous curves perfectly, but it was her shocking, piercing blue eye contacts that had fans talking.

Kardashian posed for photos with the Italian brand's creative director, Demna, captioning a carousel of photos via Instagram, "DEMNA 4 EVER @GUCCI."

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with icy blue contacts.

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Kim Kardashian's Drastically Different Look Had Fans Talking

Photo of Fans said Kim Kardashian resembled her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Fans said Kim Kardashian resembled her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Thought this was Khlo for a min! 🔥🔥," one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing the mom-of-four's younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Gorgeous 🔥 and the blue eyes 🩵🩵🩵stunning," a second admirer wrote, while a third chimed in, "Stunning — and that color dress and hairstyle is 🔥🔥🔥."

The Good American founder, 41, also jumped into the conversation, writing, "Wow wow wow."

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Kim Kardashian Was Joined by Her Family

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet also attended the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet also attended the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.

Kim was joined at the annual awards show party by mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, has frequently supported Chalamet, 30, throughout awards season. At the after-party, the Marty Supreme actor was reportedly seen clinging to Kylie after losing the Best Actor award to Sinner's Michael B. Jordan.

As OK! previously reported earlier this month, sources claimed there have been "exploratory talks" for the A-list couple — who were first linked in April 2023 — to begin "capturing major milestones on camera."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Wedding Could Be Televised

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly in talks to begin 'capturing' moments between them for television.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly in talks to begin 'capturing' moments between them for television.

"A wedding would be the ultimate ratings moment. The numbers being discussed are extraordinary because the audience reach is extraordinary," insiders told OK! earlier this month. "Timothée is clearly extremely valuable right now – critically acclaimed, commercially bankable, culturally relevant. If he were to participate in a televised event of that scale, it would command a premium figure."

A separate source close to the couple added, "Timothée and Kylie are serious about each other and have discussed engagement. Kylie is very hands-on in her business decisions and Timothée respects that. Their dynamic works because they are different personalities who complement each other. If there is a chance to turn a personal milestone into a global media event, the family knows how to execute it. A wedding special featuring someone of Timothée's stature would dwarf most previous reality TV moments."

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