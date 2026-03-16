Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable as She Unveils Icy Blue Contacts in Sparkling Curve-Hugging Dress at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

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Kim Kardashian just debuted a dramatically different look, trading her signature smoky-eye glam for striking icy-blue contacts. The reality TV star, 45, stepped out in a long-sleeve, sparkling gold Gucci dress while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 15. Kardashian also switched up her normally long brunette locks for a sassy, shoulder-length tousled wave style.

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Kim Kardashian Debuted Icy Blue Contacts at 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian stunned in a shimmery gold Gucci gown.

The slinky material hugged her famous curves perfectly, but it was her shocking, piercing blue eye contacts that had fans talking. Kardashian posed for photos with the Italian brand's creative director, Demna, captioning a carousel of photos via Instagram, "DEMNA 4 EVER @GUCCI."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian stunned fans with icy blue contacts.

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Kim Kardashian's Drastically Different Look Had Fans Talking

Source: MEGA Fans said Kim Kardashian resembled her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Thought this was Khlo for a min! 🔥🔥," one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing the mom-of-four's younger sister Khloé Kardashian. "Gorgeous 🔥 and the blue eyes 🩵🩵🩵stunning," a second admirer wrote, while a third chimed in, "Stunning — and that color dress and hairstyle is 🔥🔥🔥." The Good American founder, 41, also jumped into the conversation, writing, "Wow wow wow."

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Kim Kardashian Was Joined by Her Family

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet also attended the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Wedding Could Be Televised

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly in talks to begin 'capturing' moments between them for television.