Kim Kardashian Takes Jab at O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner as She Gets Booed During Tom Brady Roast: Watch
Kim Kardashian didn't hold back when she graced the stage with her presence at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in Inglewood, Calif.
The reality star was one of many surprise guests to poke fun at Tom Brady during Netflix's first-ever live roast on Sunday, May 5.
While her main focus was to sarcastically snub the legendary NFL quarterback, Kim also iconically threw digs at her late father, Robert Kardashian, his former client O.J. Simpson and her ex-stepparent Caitlyn Jenner.
Upon taking the stage, Kim received a well-deserved applause, however, she quickly started to receive loud boos after just one joke.
"I know a lot of people make fun of your height," Kim's monologue began in reference to the roast's host, Kevin Hart.
Aware of the crowd's reaction, the SKIMS founder paused, stating, "alright, alright, alright," in attempt to quiet the audience.
"Alright, Kevin. I know a lot of people make fun of your height, but what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest black d--- I’ve ever seen," she added before addressing past dating rumors between her and Brady.
"I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape," the brunette bombshell quipped in reference to the infamously viral video of her and Ray J having intercourse during the early 2000s.
After her self-deprecating joke, Kim went on to call out her mom Kris Jenner's former spouse, who went through a gender transition in 2015 — stating: "But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes."
"I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican or even a strong, confident woman," Kim joked, seemingly snubbing Caitlyn for her controversial views frequently expressed on Fox News.
As her roast came to a close, Kim took one final shot at O.J. — who died last month at age 76 — and her father, as the late lawyer notoriously defended the ex-Buffalo Bills star during his murder trial against ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.
"Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players," the mom-of-four concluded.