Kim Kardashian Takes Jab at O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner as She Gets Booed During Tom Brady Roast: Watch

After her self-deprecating joke, Kim went on to call out her mom Kris Jenner's former spouse, who went through a gender transition in 2015 — stating: "But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes."

"I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican or even a strong, confident woman," Kim joked, seemingly snubbing Caitlyn for her controversial views frequently expressed on Fox News.