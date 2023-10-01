Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Shared a 'Super Fun and Flirty' Moment While Bidding on Pricey Art Piece

In a Season 3 episode of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, the mom-of-four talked about what she longs for in a partner after her explosive divorce from Kanye West.

“[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene and that is a given so I should maybe take that off,” Kardashian said while reading a list from her cellphone. “[He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful.”

“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons, the straighter, the h------ I will get. I am just kidding — but not kidding,” she joked. “Also, no balding. But then I don’t know … if I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list.”