Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Shared a 'Super Fun and Flirty' Moment While Bidding on Pricey Art Piece
Is Kim Kardashian back to dating footballers? The billionaire was spotted hitting on NFL icon Tom Brady during a luxury art auction.
Kardashian and Brady fought to get their hands on a George Condo painting at Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Charity's casino night event in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday, September 30.
It was reported that Kardashian offered $500,000 for the piece, and Brady quickly began a bidding war with the reality star. An eyewitness told a publication that the exchange was "super fun and flirty" for the A-listers.
Although Kardashian has yet to comment on her relationship status, her time with the sports star happened after rumors began to spread that she was dating another Super Bowl champion.
As OK! reported, an insider revealed that Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. "are hanging out," but neither party has confirmed the claims.
"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," a source said.
In a Season 3 episode of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, the mom-of-four talked about what she longs for in a partner after her explosive divorce from Kanye West.
“[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene and that is a given so I should maybe take that off,” Kardashian said while reading a list from her cellphone. “[He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful.”
“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons, the straighter, the h------ I will get. I am just kidding — but not kidding,” she joked. “Also, no balding. But then I don’t know … if I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list.”
Kardashian later mentioned the role she would desire a partner to play in her kids' lives.
“[He should be] spontaneous, fun [and] my friends and family love him,” she continued. “[I want] someone that can be a role model for my kids — especially someone my boys can look up to.”
Considering her public feud with West and his mistreatment of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder made it clear that she has no tolerance for "heavy baggage."
“I have enough. [I hope he is] taller than me and someone that loves to work out," she continued. "[He should be a] motivated and independent person. Someone who is not clingy and someone with good taste.”
The businesswoman also informed viewers that she requires a suitor who has similar ambitions to her.
“[I like someone] smart, kind and [who] has great manners. I want to love their scent even after the gym. [He should be able] to read a room. We could get facials together and laser,” she shared. “[The potential man should] have their own s---- going on but also adaptable. Respect to others especially when no one is watching.”
Sources spoke to TMZ.