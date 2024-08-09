Kim Kardashian Will Only Date 'Trustworthy, Successful' and Family-Oriented Men, Claims Source
Kim Kardashian hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since her fling with Odell Beckham Jr. fizzled out this spring, and though a source said she's "mostly focused on work, her kids and her family, dating is certainly not out of the question."
Finding the right guy can be a challenge, which is why the reality star has a specific list of traits her suitors must possess.
"She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold."
"Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right," they added.
The mom-of-four's relationship with the athlete, 31, was very private, as the two were never even seen holding hands in public. However, Kardashian, 43, appeared to reference their split on the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians.
In a confessional scene on the July 25 episode, she explained that going to therapy taught her she has a "fight-or-flight" response when it comes to dating.
Kardashian never identified Beckham Jr. by name on the show, referring to her beau as "Fred" in the early days, while toward the end of the season, his name was bleeped out.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" said the makeup mogul.
"I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!'" the SKIMS designer explained of what led to their romance ending.
"That was the beginning of the end," she declared.
Prior to romancing the dad-of-one, Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Tom Brady, 47, though it's unclear if the two ever actually hooked up.
Her last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, 30, whom she split from in August 2022 after around nine months of dating. The two hit it off after she starred on a 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live, where the two even shared a kiss in one of the comedy sketches.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Kardashian's dating criteria.