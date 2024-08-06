Home > News > Kim Kardashian NEWS Kim Kardashian 'Pities' Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori as She Knows 'How Controlling' Rapper Can Be Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian knows what it was like to once be in Bianca Censori's shoes.

Kim Kardashian can't help but feel for Bianca Censori — as she knows all too well what it's like to be the wife of Kanye West. The SKIMS founder reportedly has "compassion" for the Australian architect, who became the stepmom of Kardashian and West's four children — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — upon tying the knot with the disgraced rapper in December 2022.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian 'pities' her ex-husband Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, a source claims.

"She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Kardashian, noting the reality star "genuinely pities" Censori as West continues "acting like a puppeteer" by "forcing" his wife to wear extremely revealing outfits in public. According to the insider, Kardashian "can only imagine" how "the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle" West "can offer."

Source: MEGA Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022.

The confidante claimed Censori is "now trapped" in a toxic marriage with West — who has become disgraced by many due to his antisemitic and controversial outbursts in recent years. As OK! previously reported, a separate source shared a similar stance in September 2023, claiming: "Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian reportedly finds Bianca Censori's marriage to Kanye West 'reminiscent' of her own relationship with the disgraced rapper.

"She says she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman," the insider admitted, noting Kardashian finds it "worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this." "Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the [over-the-top] looks becoming really tough to deal with. In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet," the confidante confessed. "She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late."

West left the world shocked when it was revealed he tied the knot with Censori in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized. The Kardashians star first filed for divorce from the "Heartless" hitmaker in February 2021, however, their split wasn't settled for nearly two years.

Source: MEGA Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, frequently leaves the house in extremely revealing outfits.

At the time the SKKN by Kim founder decided to legally end her marriage, a source told Page Six Kardashian "needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity." "Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids," the insider explained.

Closer magazine spoke to a source about Kardashian pitying Censori.