Kim Kardashian's Rumored Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Met the Famous Family at Recent Birthday Party: Source
Kim Kardashian's rumored new beau Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly got to know the brunette bombshell's entire family during a recent get together — though it wasn't the first time the NFL star interacted with the SKIMS founder's sister Khloé.
"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," an insider explained of Hollywood's newest unexpected pairing.
Meanwhile, tension might be rising between the two famous sisters, as a source claimed, "Kim has definitely broken girl code" by potentially sparking up a relationship with one of Khloé's former rumored flings — just weeks after she was caught seemingly being a little too close to her younger sibling's cheating ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," the insider explained.
However, Kim, 42, appeared to put her sister's feelings aside when things began to heat up with Odell, 30, during a star-studded July 4th party a few months back.
"The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," the confidante confessed, contradicting previous rumors that Tom Brady was the football star who caught Kim's eye during the celebrity-filled bash.
Since the Fourth of July soirée, Kim and Odell have allegedly been "hanging out" now that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is single after his recent split from longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood, 30, whom he shares his 1-year-old son, Zydn, with.
One thing Odell and Kim have in common is knowing what it's like to be a single parent, as the mom-of-four shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West.
After reports surfaced about the duo's rumored relationship, social media users went ballistic slamming the socialite and begging her to find a different hotshot to date.
"Hasn't anyone learned not to get involved with that family?" one person asked of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, as an angry Baltimore Ravens fan exclaimed, "stay away from him! We tryna win."
"That explains why his career is over," a third critic quipped, as a fourth admitted: "No one is happy about this, why Odell Beckham Jr!!!!!?????"
In Touch spoke to a source about Beckham Jr. meeting Kardashian's family.