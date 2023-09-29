OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian's Rumored Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Met the Famous Family at Recent Birthday Party: Source

kimkardashian odell pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kim Kardashian's rumored new beau Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly got to know the brunette bombshell's entire family during a recent get together — though it wasn't the first time the NFL star interacted with the SKIMS founder's sister Khloé.

"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," an insider explained of Hollywood's newest unexpected pairing.

Article continues below advertisement
odell beckham jr
Source: mega

Odell Beckham Jr. is rumored to be Kim Kardashian's newest flame.

Meanwhile, tension might be rising between the two famous sisters, as a source claimed, "Kim has definitely broken girl code" by potentially sparking up a relationship with one of Khloé's former rumored flings — just weeks after she was caught seemingly being a little too close to her younger sibling's cheating ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," the insider explained.

However, Kim, 42, appeared to put her sister's feelings aside when things began to heat up with Odell, 30, during a star-studded July 4th party a few months back.

Article continues below advertisement
kimkardashian
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian's sister Khloé was rumored to be romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016.

"The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," the confidante confessed, contradicting previous rumors that Tom Brady was the football star who caught Kim's eye during the celebrity-filled bash.

Since the Fourth of July soirée, Kim and Odell have allegedly been "hanging out" now that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is single after his recent split from longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood, 30, whom he shares his 1-year-old son, Zydn, with.

Article continues below advertisement
odell beckham jr
Source: mega

The football star recently called it quits on his relationship with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

One thing Odell and Kim have in common is knowing what it's like to be a single parent, as the mom-of-four shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

  • Regardless of any possible similarities, football fans are not thrilled to see Kim be a part of Odell's love life.

    • After reports surfaced about the duo's rumored relationship, social media users went ballistic slamming the socialite and begging her to find a different hotshot to date.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    kimk
    Source: mega

    Kim Kardashian's last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, which ended in August 2022.

    Article continues below advertisement

    "Hasn't anyone learned not to get involved with that family?" one person asked of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, as an angry Baltimore Ravens fan exclaimed, "stay away from him! We tryna win."

    "That explains why his career is over," a third critic quipped, as a fourth admitted: "No one is happy about this, why Odell Beckham Jr!!!!!?????"

    Source: OK!

    In Touch spoke to a source about Beckham Jr. meeting Kardashian's family.

    Advertisement

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.