REALITY TV NEWS Kim Kardashian Reveals She Only Recently Started Watching Reality TV: 'It's Changed My Life' Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed she wasn't a big reality TV viewer despite spending nearly two decades starring in the genre herself. Taylor Camp Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian may be one of the most recognizable reality stars in the world, but apparently, she hasn't spent much time watching the genre herself. Despite documenting her life on television for nearly two decades, the SKIMS founder revealed in a new interview that she only recently started getting into reality television.

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'This Might Sound Crazy'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardshian became a household name after appearing on reality TV.

"This might sound crazy, but I wasn't the biggest reality TV watcher," Kardashian admitted. Now that she's finally started tuning in, however, the 45-year-old appears to be making up for lost time.

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@cbsmornings Kim Kardashian admits that she was not a huge fan of reality TV before falling in love with “Love Island.” Now, she’s teaming up with the show’s producers to create “Team Moms: Baseball,” alongside friend and producer Natalie Ento. #kimkardashian #teammoms ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

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Kim Kardashian Only Recently Started Watching Reality TV

Source: MEGA The SKIMS founder admitted she only recently started getting into reality television.

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Kim Kardashian Is Hooked on 'Love Is Blind'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed she's hooked on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.'

One show in particular has managed to turn Kim into a reality TV fan: Love Is Blind. The Netflix dating experiment follows singles who form connections and potentially get engaged before ever seeing one another face-to-face. And Kim isn't limiting herself to the American version of the series. "Love Is Blind. I will watch in every country!" she declared, adding, "With subtitles." The reality star's enthusiasm suggests she's fully committed to catching up on the genre she largely missed while building one of reality television's most famous families herself.

Kim Kardashian Has Spent Years Sharing Her Own Life on Camera

Source: MEGA After years of documenting her own life for viewers, Kim Kardashian is finally discovering what it's like to become a reality TV fan herself.