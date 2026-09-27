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Kim Kardashian Reveals She Only Recently Started Watching Reality TV: 'It's Changed My Life'

Image of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian revealed she wasn't a big reality TV viewer despite spending nearly two decades starring in the genre herself.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian may be one of the most recognizable reality stars in the world, but apparently, she hasn't spent much time watching the genre herself.

Despite documenting her life on television for nearly two decades, the SKIMS founder revealed in a new interview that she only recently started getting into reality television.

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'This Might Sound Crazy'

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image of Kim Kardshian became a household name after appearing on reality TV.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardshian became a household name after appearing on reality TV.

"This might sound crazy, but I wasn't the biggest reality TV watcher," Kardashian admitted.

Now that she's finally started tuning in, however, the 45-year-old appears to be making up for lost time.

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Kim Kardashian Only Recently Started Watching Reality TV

Image of The SKIMS founder admitted she only recently started getting into reality television.
Source: MEGA

The SKIMS founder admitted she only recently started getting into reality television.

Kardashian acknowledged the irony of not being a major reality TV viewer, considering how much of her own career has played out in front of cameras.

The mom-of-four first became a reality television staple when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, giving viewers an inside look at the lives of Kim and her famous family.

The long-running series ultimately came to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons. Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner subsequently returned to reality television with Hulu's The Kardashians.

Still, starring in the genre apparently didn't translate into watching much of it in her free time.

"So, I've just started to really get into it, and it's changed my life," Kim noted.

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Kim Kardashian Is Hooked on 'Love Is Blind'

Image of Kim Kardashian revealed she's hooked on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian revealed she's hooked on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.'

One show in particular has managed to turn Kim into a reality TV fan: Love Is Blind.

The Netflix dating experiment follows singles who form connections and potentially get engaged before ever seeing one another face-to-face.

And Kim isn't limiting herself to the American version of the series.

"Love Is Blind. I will watch in every country!" she declared, adding, "With subtitles."

The reality star's enthusiasm suggests she's fully committed to catching up on the genre she largely missed while building one of reality television's most famous families herself.

Kim Kardashian Has Spent Years Sharing Her Own Life on Camera

Image of After years of documenting her own life for viewers, Kim Kardashian is finally discovering what it's like to become a reality TV fan herself.
Source: MEGA

After years of documenting her own life for viewers, Kim Kardashian is finally discovering what it's like to become a reality TV fan herself.

Kim's newfound obsession is particularly amusing given just how much of her own personal life viewers have watched unfold over the years.

From relationships and motherhood to businesses and family drama, cameras have captured major chapters of Kim's life since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first debuted.

The family's second series, The Kardashians, has continued that tradition, documenting their evolving careers and personal lives.

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