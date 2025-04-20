'Desperate' Kris Jenner 'Begging' Kim Kardashian to Stay on Reality TV, Insider Reveals: Matriarch Is 'Trying to Scare Her'
Kim Kardashian’s new multi-million-dollar deal with Nike has impressed fans — and left momager Kris Jenner worried that her daughter might be ready to leave reality TV.
"Kris goes back and forth between begging Kim and trying to scare her," an insider shared with In Touch.
"She’s desperate to stop her from bowing out of the show because she knows it would all fall apart without Kim," she added.
The 69-year-old momager has been a one-woman army trying to keep the family's show, The Kardashians, afloat while grappling with declining ratings.
"The pressure has been building for some time and there have been clear signs the show’s in trouble as ratings decline," the source explained. "Everyone in the family knows they can’t squeeze this lemon much longer as far as TV paydays go."
"It’s become tedious for all the girls having cameras trail their lives," the source added. "Most of them are proactive in growing other aspects of their respective businesses and ways to make money."
Indeed, the Kardashian clan, once reality TV's darlings, seems to be looking for a way out. "No one in the family likes filming the show at this point; it’s a huge pain in the butt to have cameras around all the time and to be constantly trying to churn out content," the insider claimed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Yet, even with the ruinous reality show undercurrents, it’s clear that the Kardashian sisters still depend on their televised fame. "It’s been explained to them all by their business advisors that they need the show and the attention it brings to prop up all their other brands."
As Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé venture boldly into various businesses — from clothing lines to lucrative cosmetics and skincare ventures — it’s no wonder they’re reluctant to stay tethered to Kris’ insistence on continuing the series. Half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are also striking gold with their independent routes.
Kim, 44, recently revealed a sensational partnership with Nike, to her 358 million Instagram followers. But herein lies the trouble: without the "Kim Kardashian" fame and the staggering follower count, what real value does she bring to the Nike empire?
"If they are no longer on TV, the big fear is that they’d lose their clout, and with it a ton of followers and ultimately their earning power," the insider divulged. "Kris loves to remind Kim of that anytime it sounds like she’s got a foot out the door."
But Kris’ frantic pleas seem to be falling on deaf ears, as Kim’s hard-headed nature surfaces in response to the pressure. "When that’s not working, she resorts to begging her and telling her that without her help, the whole family will lose what they’ve built!" the insider concluded.