Kim Kardashian Is Open To Having Baby No. 5: 'Embryos Are The Best Way To Go'
With multiple bustling businesses and four kids, Kim Kardashian barely has a minute to herself, but the reality star revealed she wouldn't mind adding another child to the mix!
The SKIMS creator made the confession during her appearance on the Tuesday, December 27, episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop" podcast, declaring when it comes to baby No. 5, "never say never."
"I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the 42-year-old makeup mogul acknowledged. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. … So whatever’s meant to be will be."
When Paltrow suggested egg freezing, Kardashian — who used a surrogate to welcome her and ex Kanye West's two youngest children — replied, "I think embryos are the best way to go." (The exes share daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.)
Despite wanting a partner by her side to raise a baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is in no rush to find Mr. Right. "I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years," she declared.
While she's not in an exclusive relationship at the moment, the mom-of-four confessed there may be someone special in her life, responding "I do" when the Shallow Hal actress asked if she has a "flirt going on the side."
"That will get you through a cold winter," Kardashian quipped.
But when things do start to turn serious with a new man, the bombshell is all for walking down the aisle again, especially since she doesn't consider her first two marriages — to music producer Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, respectively — were legitimate.
"I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one]," she disclosed. "The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm — it’s gonna work out.’"
In order to ensure she finds the perfect guy, Kardashian wants someone who has the same qualities as her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
"You always look at your dad as the most unique, the most special, the smartest person," stated the trendsetter. "There’s definitely qualities for sure of that I’ve seen from people or what I wanted from people in the past. But that should be the standard."