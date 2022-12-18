A Precious Brood! The Kutest Kardashian Kids Moments: Photos
The Kardashian kids are one cute bunch! Hollywood's most famous family never shies away from showing off their 12 adorable children on social media — from celebrating events together, wearing coordinating outfits or just getting together to hang out, there is hardly ever any shortages of sweet moments from this ever expanding crew!
With the holidays on the horizon, one person will be snapping photos of every moment: grandma Kris Jenner.
"I love being there for my grandkids and just making those traditions and memories together," she said about her large family in a recent interview. "To be there for my family and be supportive in any way I can, that's my contribution to the family — it's just family first and teaching them how to follow their dreams."
Scroll through the gallery to see the kutest Kardashian kids moments!
Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West, and Rob Kardashian's kiddo, Dream Kardashian, all huddled together by the fire for an adorable and cozy snap. "They are all growing up way too quickly 💖 this was last Thanksgiving time flies," the Good American co-founder captioned the photo.
"Spice Up Your Life," proud mama Khloé captioned a sweet picture of True rocking a Spice Girls T-shirt.
The Kourtney and Kim Take New York star posed with her son Saint and daughter Chicago, along with her nieces Dream and True in matching Christmas pjs as they hung out at home.
Kim shared a sweet snap of her youngest kiddos Chicago and Psalm West rocking coordinating T-shirt and baggy jeans combos while giving their best pouty faces.
"December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️," Kourtney penned under a sweet snap of Mason Disick and Reign Disick snuggling up from years ago.