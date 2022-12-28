Kim Kardashian Insists 'It Wouldn't Affect Me' If She Was Robbed Of Jewels Again: 'I Don't Care About Stuff Like That'

Kim Kardashian swears she no longer cares about material objects. During a very candid chat on a recent episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, the reality star explained she only prays for intangible things such as "health, happiness and calmness."

The mom-of-four noted her and ex Kanye West's kids have followed suit on her habits, noting they pray "every night" with her, even if she's out of town.