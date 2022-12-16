Festive Family Fun! Kim Kardashian, Kids & Nieces Stay Cozy In Matching Holiday Skims Pajamas — Photos
Amid all of the drama going on with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is keeping her spirits high by spending time with loved ones. In fact, on Thursday, December 15, the star shared adorable photos depicting herself, two of her kids and two of her nieces all clad in SKIMS pajamas.
"Full house ♥️," she captioned the Instagram post in which 7-year-old son Saint West is shirtless and standing behind the 42-year-old who is sandwiched between Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Khloé Kardashian's little girl, True Thompson, 4.
The mom-of-four's youngest daughter, 4-year-old Chicago West, sat in her lap, and while the first snap was picture perfect, the last two were a little blurry and depicted some holiday chaos as the tots climbed on the chair.
As OK! reported, even though the makeup mogul and the father of her children may not be on great terms, she still allows him to see the tots at all times. (Though they split custody, an insider revealed Kim has them the majority of the time.)
"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," an insider explained. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."
In the exes' divorce settlement, which was finalized on November 30 after nearly two years of delays, it's stated that West, 45, will pay his ex-wife $200,000 per month for child support. In addition, he'll cover 50 percent of their kids' security and educational expenses.
Despite staying amicable as co-parents, the "Stronger" rapper's behavior — which included him making countless antisemitic remarks and accusing Kim of cheating on him during their marriage — has taken a bit of a toll on his children.
"Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games," an insider noted. "The consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing."