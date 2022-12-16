Festive Family Fun! Kim Kardashian, Kids & Nieces Stay Cozy In Matching Holiday Skims Pajamas — Photos

As OK! reported, even though the makeup mogul and the father of her children may not be on great terms, she still allows him to see the tots at all times. (Though they split custody, an insider revealed Kim has them the majority of the time.)

"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," an insider explained. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."