Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Sport Matching Bleached Blonde Hair At SKIMS Photoshoot
Supporting his girlfriend!
Pete Davidson was spotted at Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS photoshoot rocking bleached blonde hair matching the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's latest look.
The Saturday Night Live alum — who celebrated his final episode of the show last week — was seen walking the grounds of an L.A. studio on Friday, May 27, sporting a white sweatshirt, black sweat pants and a clear shower cap covering up what appeared to be newly bleached blonde hair.
Kardashian was also photographed outside of the building wearing a nude SKIMS set showing off her trim figure and toned abs. Her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she accessorized the look with a hair of pink-framed sunglasses while taking a Diet Coke break.
The Kardashians star first debuted her platinum locks in preparation for the 2022 Meta Gala where she wore Marilyn Monroe's infamous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. Davidson was at her side at the the highly anticipated fashion event looking dapper in a sleek, black tux and dark lensed sunglasses.
As OK! previously reported, friends of The King of Staten Island star have been concerned about all the time he's been spending with the mom-of-four since the duo sparked dating rumors last October.
"Most of them are actually worried for Davidson," an insider spilled. "I mean, every guy that’s ever dated the women in her family has landed in the dumpster, metaphorically speaking, so his friends are leery about letting her into their inner circle."
Although many of Davidson's close pals have their concerns, according to the insider, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are still hoping for the best for the lovebirds.
"They’re very much rooting for team Pete and Kim, but you can’t say that for the rest of the pack just yet,” the insider added. “It’s got to be awkward for Pete, but that’s the price you pay when you date a Kardashian.”