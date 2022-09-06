Exes Supporting Exes! Kim Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson A 'Cutie' Following August Split
No hard feelings! Despite calling it quits with boyfriend Pete Davidson earlier in the summer, it seems Kim Kardashian has nothing but kind words for her former flame, praising the Saturday Night Live alum in a new interview published Tuesday, September 6.
“He’s a cutie,” The SKIMS founder spilled when asked about her famous ex, describing the comic as “literally such a good person.”
“They don’t really make them like him anymore,” she continued. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”
And it seems this admiration is mutual. Even amid their split, Kardashian and Davidson reportedly decided to maintain a friendship, a testament to their apparent bond.
"[They have] a lot of love and respect for each other," an unnamed insider spilled following news of their split in early August, citing distance as a major catalyst in calling off their nine-month romance.
While Kardashian spent most of the summer stateside, Davidson was stationed in Australia filming his latest flick, Wizards!. The media mogul took a trip Down Under to visit her then-beau back in July, yet it seems the distance was just too much, making "it really difficult” for the pair “to maintain a relationship,” per the source.
And it appears that it’s not just Kardashian who still thinks fondly of her former boyfriend. Several members of her famous family — especially mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian — "were getting really close with Pete” throughout their nearly year-long fling, another anonymous insider spilled shortly after their split.
“They’re definitely going to miss having him around all the time. They absolutely adore Pete and even though he and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time,” the source explained of the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
Kardashian’s comments appear as a part of the cover story for Interview Magazine’s September issue.