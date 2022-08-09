Kim Kardashian's Family 'Sad' Over Pete Davidson Split, 'Going To Miss Having Him Around All The Time': Source

In particular, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian "were getting really close with Pete and they’re definitely going to miss having him around all the time," explained an insider. "They absolutely adore Pete and even though he and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time."

After getting to know the Saturday Night Live star, 28, over the course of his nine-month relationship with the reality star, 41, the matriarch and the Good American cofounder, "have nothing negative to say about Pete whatsoever," added the insider, "and he’s more than welcome around their family anytime."