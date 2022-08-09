Kim Kardashian's Family 'Sad' Over Pete Davidson Split, 'Going To Miss Having Him Around All The Time': Source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't the only ones mourning the loss of their relationship.
Davidson not only grew close to the SKIMS founder's four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, but also her famous family, making their break up all the more challenging for everyone involved.
In particular, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian "were getting really close with Pete and they’re definitely going to miss having him around all the time," explained an insider. "They absolutely adore Pete and even though he and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time."
After getting to know the Saturday Night Live star, 28, over the course of his nine-month relationship with the reality star, 41, the matriarch and the Good American cofounder, "have nothing negative to say about Pete whatsoever," added the insider, "and he’s more than welcome around their family anytime."
Another source doubled down on Kar-Jenners' reaction to the couple's split, noting they are "really bummed" because "they adored Pete." Aside from his comedic nature, the source pointed out Davidson "brought a sense of normalcy" to Kardashian's world, so her loved ones "welcomed him into the family."
Since everyone seemed on board with the unlikely pair's romance, the first source pointed out "Kim’s family was surprised" when they called it quits; however, "they weren’t totally shocked."
“They know that Kim really cared about Pete and wanted to make things work. But at the end of the day, they understand because she does have a lot going on and can’t always drop everything for a romantic relationship," concluded the source. "They’re definitely supportive of Kim and Pete’s decision to just be friends, but there’s still a part of them that’s sad about the whole situation."
OK! reported Friday, August 5, that Kardashian and Davidson made the amicable decision to pull the plug weeks prior, crediting their busy schedules and long distance as what contributed to their demise, claimed a source.
And while Kardashian's family gave their seal of approval on their relationship, the same can't be said for the 28-year-old's. In fact, Davidson's mom and sister both "really hated Kim," claimed a source, who added: "his mother really put her foot down" regarding the relationship.