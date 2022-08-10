Kim Kardashian 'Very Supportive' Of Ex Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Latest Nasty Post

“Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy,” said a source after West posted a fake newspaper cover to Instagram announcing “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28" on Monday, August 9.

KIM KARDASHIAN FUMING OVER KANYE WEST'S 'APPALLING' MEME AFTER PETE DAVIDSON BREAK UP, SOURCE

“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," the insider continued.