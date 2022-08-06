What Tore Them Apart: Pete Davidson's Mom, Sister 'Really Hated' Kim Kardashian

A Staten Island source claimed the Big Time Adolescence actor's family is "celebrating" following their split. The source added that Davidson's mother and sister both "really hated Kim" and that "his mother really put her foot down" regarding the relationship.

PETE DAVIDSON & KIM KARDASHIAN FORCED TO SPEND MORE TIME APART AS COMIC'S FILM FACES SCHEDULING SETBACKS

As OK! previously reported, another insider claimed the strain of managing a long distance relationship became too much.