What Tore Them Apart: Pete Davidson's Mom, Sister 'Really Hated' Kim Kardashian
Family drama! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits on their whirlwind relationship after dating for nine months, but according to a source, the break up may have had to do with tensions between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Davidson's family.
A Staten Island source claimed the Big Time Adolescence actor's family is "celebrating" following their split. The source added that Davidson's mother and sister both "really hated Kim" and that "his mother really put her foot down" regarding the relationship.
As OK! previously reported, another insider claimed the strain of managing a long distance relationship became too much.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider spilled of their decision to part ways. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Kardashian lives in Los Angeles, while Davidson's main digs are in New York. Aside from often being on opposite coasts, they have also been living on separate continents for over a month while the actor films a new project in Australia.
Despite nearly being done with the filming, the project recently faced scheduling setbacks after several crewmembers popped positive for COVID, forcing him to stay Down Under for longer than expected.
"Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim," an insider said at the time. "He’s been getting very bored and is upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns."
The former couples first sparked rumors of romance after The Kardashians star made her hosting debut on SNL last October. Davidson and Kardashian later confirmed their relationship in November during her tumultuous divorce with ex Kanye West.
Despite her fresh breakup with the King of Staten Island star, sources close to the couple confirmed divorce proceedings with the "Heartless" rapper are still ongoing.
