Hard To Get! See What Megan Fox Told Pete Davidson After He Asked Her For Kim Kardashian's Number
Megan Fox was almost the reason Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian got together.
During the Thursday, June 2, episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about how she and her Saturday Night Live beau, 28, first became romantically involved — and it almost happened through the Jennifer's Body actress.
Kardashian explained that Davison did not initially pursue her when she hosted the late night show and she was the one who reached out to a producer to get The King Of Staten Island star's digits. However, the reality star later found out Davidson had already reached out to Fox, who is engaged to the actor's pal Machine Gun Kelly, to get in contact with her.
“After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, ‘Is this s**t for real?'" Kardashian explained. However, Fox was not so keen on giving out her pal's number so freely when the funny man pried for the info.
“Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us," Kardashian recalled Fox texting Davidson.
The KKW Beauty founder further detailed how she felt the headline making SNL smooch she and the stand up comedian shared during her hosting gig was a "vibe" which led her to pursue him.
“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him,'” she said. “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big d**k energy]. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, … jump-start my …’ I was just basically DTF [down to f**k].”
However, Kardashian ended up falling hard for the New York native. “[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace," she said of her man.
"He’s really, really thoughtful, humble and just so genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine," Kardashian gushed.