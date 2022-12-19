Kim Kardashian Roasted By Fans For Goth Look At Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party
Kim Kardashian did not care to stay in theme for Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party.
On Saturday, December 17, the SKIMS founder posed for a group photo with her mom, Kris Jenner, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, as well as longtime pals Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton — and fans were quick to call Kim out for how un-festive she looked for the bash.
The Simple Life star and her older sister looked extremely festive in red and green lace mini dresses with sparkling and embellished shoes. Meanwhile, Kathy mimicked her daughters' Christmas spirit in a long plaid dress adorned with a bow.
KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF HER KIDS SINGING KANYE WEST'S SONG AS RAPPER CONTINUES TO MAKE OFFENSIVE REMARKS
The momager also kept it chic in an all-black suit with 3D flowers. However, the fashion mogul strayed from the status quo in a crop top vintage T-shirt and leather pants combo.
"Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party," one user noted of Kim's look in her comments section, while another added, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?"
"I guess Kim dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party," one commenter joked, with a fourth penning, "Why is Kim dressed like that?!"
“Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party,” another person quipped of The Kardashians star's leather get-up.
Kardashian was on double-party-duty over the weekend, appearing to come straight from nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah to the Hiltons' annual celebration.
However, the public was also quick to call out how Kardashian's outfit — as well as all of her sisters' looks — was not appropriate to celebrate the young man's coming of age celebration.
“Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore daring latex and leather looks to nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah party. Surprised they didn’t read the invite as Bare Mitzvah,” one Twitter user wrote, and a second echoed: "My child would fall over from embarrassment if [their] friends and family showed up like this."
"Taking notes on what and what not to wear for my nieces 13th birthday in March to the roller rink," another joked about the siblings' daring looks.
Page Six obtained the photos of the Kardashians arriving at Mason's bar mitzvah.