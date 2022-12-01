Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'
Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.
The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.
North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian also posted some solo shots and captioned the set with the sun emoji due to the natural sunlight providing the perfect lighting.
"Although Kim and Kanye share custody, Kim is the primary caregiver," the insider noted. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on." The duo also share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
As OK! reported, the makeup mogul will receive $200,000 in monthly child support from the Chicago native, and paperwork revealed she'll also retain 10 of their shared homes, interests in her company such as Skims and her closets full of designers handbags and jewelry.
KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF HER KIDS SINGING KANYE WEST'S SONG AS RAPPER CONTINUES TO MAKE OFFENSIVE REMARKS
The controversial "Stronger" artist was given several real estate investments as well, in addition to his intellectual property and cars.
And though the mom-of-four is currently single after splitting from Pete Davidson, 29, over the summer, she revealed she's not ready to dive back into the dating pool just yet.
"I'm not looking for anything," she insisted in September. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school. And spend time with my kids." When she is feeling up for it, the star said she may go for someone who's not famous, sharing, "I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist."
People spoke to the source who spilled on Kardashian's relief over finalizing her divorce.