Kim Kardashian Films Adorable Video Of Her Kids Singing Kanye West's Song As Rapper Continues To Make Offensive Remarks
Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's kids are stars in the making! On Sunday, October 9, the former shared a sweet clip that captured their two youngest tots — daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3 — singing "True Love," a tune the rapper collaborated on with the late XXXTENTACION.
While the video starts out with the reality star's little boy singing, his older sibling quickly interrupts to correct his wrong lyrics. "No, Psalmy, it's not, 'Don't make me complicated,' it's, 'True love / shouldn't be this complicated.'"
Chicago continues to belt out the rest of the chorus, singing, "I thought I'd die in your arms / I thought I'd die in your arms," before Psalm jumps back in.
"OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!" Kardashian captioned the post, with Khloé Kardashian gushing in the comments section, "They are the cutest ever."
Fans couldn't help but point out the physical similarities between the makeup mogul and her daughter, with one writing, "She is [your] CLONE! literally same face and all." Echoed another Instagram user, "Chicago is your twin!!!"
Meanwhile, the mom-of-four's ex-husband has been angering the masses with his social media tirades, which have included anti-Semitic remarks. West was first set off after the public had a negative response to his "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he wore during Paris Fashion Week.
He also took aim at Kim and her family, claiming they've prevented him for seeing his children, something the famous brood has always denied.
As OK! reported, the Grammy winner — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 — has been worrying his inner circle, as some believe he's on the brink of a mental break. Khloé has publicly responded to West's antics, and though Kim has stayed silent, a source noted that behind closed doors, she's "utterly disgusted" at his behavior.
"Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear [the phrase "White Lives Matter"] on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention," shared the confidante. "She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this."