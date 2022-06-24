kim kardashian saint brave theme park rides at the american dream mall

KIM KARDASHIAN CLAPS BACK AFTER TROLLS COMMENTED ON HER WEIGHT LOSS METHOD TO FIT INTO MET GALA DRESS: 'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING UNHEALTHY'

This adorable outing comes only a few days after Kim was caught scolding her oldest son on Instagram Live. As OK! previously reported, Saint hilariously took the opportunity to troll his mom's 320 million followers after The Kardashians star asked him to say hi to the fans.

"Hi, weirdos!" Saint shouted playfully, ignoring his mother's requests for him to stop. "If you’re watching this, I hate you!"

"Hey! Saint, look what you’re teaching him," the SKIMS founder told him firmly, encouraging him to set a better example for his youngest brother. "That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things," she added as they passed a toy store.