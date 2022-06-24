Quality Time!Kim Kardashian & Saint Brave Theme Park Rides At The American Dream Mall
Kim Kardashian and Saint West spent some special one-on-one time together at the American Dream mall.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23, and shared several sweet snapshots and videos of herself and her second-born while braving rollercoasters and flying swings.
The massive theme park style mall boasts dozens of rides, an ice rink, a water park, a movie theater, an aquarium and more — and the adorable mother and son duo appeared to try out a bit of everything!
"You're scared?" she could be heard asking Saint in one of the clips of them sitting in a kiddie rollercoaster. "Don't be scared. We got this. We got this."
In another video, the reality star marveled at seeing actual snow indoors "Oh my gosh, you guys," she said on camera while showing off ski slopes. "This mall has skiing...inside the mall in Jersey. This is insane."
Later, Kim and Saint took a break to check out some sweet treats at a huge candy store that boasted fantasy-like scenes of giant mushrooms and a colorful horse made out of jellybeans.
This adorable outing comes only a few days after Kim was caught scolding her oldest son on Instagram Live. As OK! previously reported, Saint hilariously took the opportunity to troll his mom's 320 million followers after The Kardashians star asked him to say hi to the fans.
"Hi, weirdos!" Saint shouted playfully, ignoring his mother's requests for him to stop. "If you’re watching this, I hate you!"
"Hey! Saint, look what you’re teaching him," the SKIMS founder told him firmly, encouraging him to set a better example for his youngest brother. "That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things," she added as they passed a toy store.