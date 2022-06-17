On Island Time!Kim Kardashian Shares More Scenic Shots From Her & Pete Davidson's Romantic Vacay — See The Pics
Things are going just swimmingly for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! On Friday, June 17, the reality star uploaded more gorgeous photos from their recent getaway to Tahiti.
The snaps show the pair wading in the crystal clear waters, the mom-of-four paddle boarding, and of course, the latter posing for the camera, this time in a a silver bikini top and black bottoms. "Stranded 📍," she captioned the set of nine pics.
It was just a few days earlier that the makeup mogul, 41, posted a few other pics from their trip, which was when she joked that the comedian, 28, "passed the content taking boyfriend test."
A PEOPLE insider spilled of their "very romantic" vacation, "It's their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast."
"Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now," the insider explained. "They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids."
But the source insisted the Saturday Night Live star has actually enjoyed the process of getting to know The Kardashians star's four tots, whom she shares with ex Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," explained the insider. "It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."
Luckily, the Staten Island native has received the seal of approval from the tykes, as the insider claimed they "love" when he's around. "He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention," said the confidante. "It makes Kim very happy that they all get along."
Now that the actor has bonded with Kardashian's family, they've started "talking about the future," the source revealed.
"Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete," gushed the source. "He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."