Kardashian revealed in her TODAY interview that the unlikely pairing even took her by surprise, spilling that she waited “a good ten months before I was ready to open myself up.”

And while she managed to find love again after her marriage to the rapper, Kardashian emphasized, “you definitely need that time to yourself” before turning the page to a new romantic relationship. This crucial alone time clearly worked and had an effect on how Kardashian approached the next chapter of her life, including initiating the relationship with Davidson.

“It’s so not me,” remarked Kardashian when asked about pursuing Davidson, as she was the one who asked for the funnyman's number last year.

Kardashian also pointed out that after her headline-making split from West and time to herself, she “wanted new energy and something different.”

It’s safe to say Davidson is definitely something different for the reality star.