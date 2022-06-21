Taking Her Time!Kim Kardashian Waited 6 Months Before Introducing Kids To Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is opening up about her romance with Pete Davidson and when she felt it was the right time for her boyfriend and her kiddos to meet. The makeup mogul shares four children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kardashian, 41, recently shared in an interview on the TODAY Show that she decided six months would be the marker on when to introduce her children to the comedian. Kardashian revealed she consulted with several therapists, as well as older sister and mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian on how to best navigate this uncharted territory.
“Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” said Kardashian of the Poosh founder. “I consulted with a few therapists and friends who’ve been through it and I definitely wanted to six months.”
Kardashian also noted that the process is “different for everyone” and that “different things work for different people,” as you can only “try do what feels right” while being as “respectful and cautious as possible.”
Kardashian revealed in her TODAY interview that the unlikely pairing even took her by surprise, spilling that she waited “a good ten months before I was ready to open myself up.”
And while she managed to find love again after her marriage to the rapper, Kardashian emphasized, “you definitely need that time to yourself” before turning the page to a new romantic relationship. This crucial alone time clearly worked and had an effect on how Kardashian approached the next chapter of her life, including initiating the relationship with Davidson.
“It’s so not me,” remarked Kardashian when asked about pursuing Davidson, as she was the one who asked for the funnyman's number last year.
Kardashian also pointed out that after her headline-making split from West and time to herself, she “wanted new energy and something different.”
It’s safe to say Davidson is definitely something different for the reality star.