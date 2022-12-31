Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Selfie With Saint & Chicago West After Hinting She Wants More Kids
A family who selfies together stays together!
Earlier this week, reality TV icon Kim Kardashian proved that her love of selfies truly runs in the family, taking to Instagram with a series of adorable snaps depicting her cuddling up with her two middle children, Saint West, 7, and Chicago West, 4, earlier this week.
“My bb’s,” Kardashian, who also shares North West, 9, and Psalm West, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West, captioned the wholesome post on Thursday, December 29.
The SKIMS mogul’s adorable snaps come after the shapewear maven admitted she’d be open to welcoming a fifth child, the 42-year-old revealing that she would "never say never” when it comes to the prospects of expanding her brood.
KIM KARDASHIAN IS OPEN TO HAVING BABY NO. 5: 'EMBRYOS ARE THE BEST WAY TO GO'
"I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the shapewear maven told actress-turned-wellness-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow during a recent appearance on her “The Goop” podcast.
Kardashian, who is currently single following her divorce from ex-husband West last year and her more recent split from former flame Pete Davidson earlier this summer, explained that while she "would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision,” she’s still open to the possibility of welcoming another bundle of joy.
“Whatever’s meant to be will be,” Kardashian quipped, noting that though she does, in fact, have a special someone — "That will get you through a cold winter," she joked — she’s "taking” her “time” when it comes to fully jumping back into the dating pool.
“I really do want to be single for a few years," she insisted.
Yet if a new man — and ultimately, a new baby — is in the cards for Kardashian, the reality star said she would like to use a surrogate, like she did with her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm.
KIM KARDASHIAN ACCUSED OF EDITING SELFIE WITH DAUGHTER CHICAGO — SEE THE PIC
"I think embryos are the best way to go,” the told Paltrow after the Shakespeare In Love star broached egg freezing.
