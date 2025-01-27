or
Kim Kardashian Leaves Her Shirt Unbuttoned While Attending Daughter Chicago's Cowgirl-Themed 7th Birthday Party: Photos

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian dressed on theme for her daughter's birthday bash.

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian got all decked out for daughter Chicago West's 7th birthday!

On Sunday, January 26, the reality star uploaded footage from the cowgirl-themed bash, where everyone — including the mom-of-four — rocked country attire and cowboy hats.

kim kardashian shirt unbuttoned chicago cowgirl themed birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian wore cowgirl attire to attend daughter Chicago West's 7th birthday party.

In addition to a hat, the SKIMS designer, 44, wore a dark leather collared shirt but kept the top few buttons open to show some skin. She also donned a buckled belt, chaps and a bolo tie.

In addition, Kardashian displayed a fresh haircut, as she had short locks that fell to her chin.

kim kardashian shirt unbuttoned chicago cowgirl themed birthday photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared photos and videos from the cute bash on Instagram.

The birthday girl wore all-white for the occasion and danced around at her bash, which was also attended by Khloé Kardashian, 40, her two kids — True, 6, and Tatum, 2 — and cousin Dream Kardashian, 8.

It's unclear if Chicago's dad, Kanye West, 47, was present, though after weeks of estrangement, the tot reunited with the rapper earlier this month in Japan alongside brothers Saint, 9, and Psalm West, 5. The exes also share 11-year-old daughter North West.

kim kardashian shirt unbuttoned chicago cowgirl themed birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The reality star also showed off a short haircut.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Kim is "pretty much a single mom" since her ex-husband "isn't around much" for their children.

"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," an insider explained to a news outlet. "Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

The gorgeous star touched on the subject while appearing on a November 2024 episode of Zoe Winkler's "What in the Winkler?" podcast.

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim spilled of raising her kids without a partner.

kim kardashian shirt unbuttoned chicago cowgirl themed birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The SKIMS founder shared an adorable photo of her son Psalm (right) with his cousin Tatum.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" the aspiring lawyer continued. "It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

The American Horror Story alum confessed she's "basically raising four kids by [herself]."

"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff. I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair,’" she spilled of the daily chaos she endures.

