Kanye West Reunites With His 3 Youngest Kids in Japan as Kim Kardashian Evacuates Due to L.A. Wildfires

Source: MEGA

Kanye West reunited with his kids in Japan, as Kim Kardashian evacuated from the Los Angeles wildfires.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Kanye West was recently spotted enjoying quality time with his kids in Japan as Kim Kardashian evacuated due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori is a former architect.

The controversial rapper, known for his globe-trotting lifestyle with wife Bianca Censori, was seen at a 7-Eleven in Tokyo's Ginza district with Saint, Chicago and Psalm — the three youngest of his four children whom he shares with Kardashian. The reunion comes after nearly four months of separation.

Source: @yeezy_news777/X
In a photo from the outing, West kept a low profile in a black hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers, while his kids sported similar outfits.

The group carried plastic bags filled with snacks and treats from the store. Notably absent from the outing was West's eldest daughter, North, and Censori. It’s unclear if the pre-teen joined her siblings on the trip.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share two daughters and two sons.

An eyewitness noted that the father-of-four arrived with his bodyguards in tow and politely declined selfie requests from fans.

“A black van pulled out the front and all of a sudden the kids have gone running in and Kanye followed behind, trying to hide in the 7-Eleven with his hood up,” the onlooker said, noting the family spent about 10 minutes picking out snacks.

“The kids were buying up the store — they had two carrier bags full of random lollipops and snacks,” they added. “Myself and a couple of other families noticed him.”

West and Censori have embraced a nomadic lifestyle as of late, hopping between cities across Asia and the Middle East over the past six months.

The Yeezy founder was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Source: MEGA

North West was noticeably absent during her siblings' recent outing with dad Kanye West in Japan.

The outing comes after Kardashian and her famous family — including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner — all evacuated their homes as wildfires sweep through Los Angeles.

Despite the chaos, the Kardashian clan found a way to give back by donating meals from their favorite Armenian restaurant, Carousel, to multiple fire stations across the city.

“My family and I wanted to feed a few firehouses today and we couldn’t think of a better restaurant to reach out to other than @carouselrestaurant,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story. “Our favorite Armenian restaurant! They whipped up hundreds of individual meals for so many firefighters, volunteers and first responders, and we could not be more thankful! Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us!”

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been embracing a nomadic lifestyle for the past six months.

Kim’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion, where she lives with her four kids, was spared from the fires, but her newly purchased $70 million Malibu estate was in the evacuation zone.

Fortunately, photos obtained by Page Six confirm the beachfront property remains undamaged as of Friday morning, January 10.

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Kanye and his kids.

