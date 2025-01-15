Kanye West Reunites With His 3 Youngest Kids in Japan as Kim Kardashian Evacuates Due to L.A. Wildfires

Kanye West reunited with his kids in Japan, as Kim Kardashian evacuated from the Los Angeles wildfires.

Kanye West was recently spotted enjoying quality time with his kids in Japan as Kim Kardashian evacuated due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The group carried plastic bags filled with snacks and treats from the store. Notably absent from the outing was West's eldest daughter, North, and Censori. It’s unclear if the pre-teen joined her siblings on the trip.

In a photo from the outing, West kept a low profile in a black hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers, while his kids sported similar outfits.

An eyewitness noted that the father-of-four arrived with his bodyguards in tow and politely declined selfie requests from fans.

“A black van pulled out the front and all of a sudden the kids have gone running in and Kanye followed behind, trying to hide in the 7-Eleven with his hood up,” the onlooker said, noting the family spent about 10 minutes picking out snacks.

“The kids were buying up the store — they had two carrier bags full of random lollipops and snacks,” they added. “Myself and a couple of other families noticed him.”