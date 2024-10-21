Kanye West 'Is Sadly Not Around Very Much' for His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids, Claims Insider: 'She's Pretty Much a Single Mom'
Co-parenting doesn't seem to be at the top of Kanye West's priority list.
Though the rapper shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, an insider recently told a news outlet he is "sadly not around very much" for North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
"She's pretty much a single mom," the insider explained of the makeup mogul, 44. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."
"Kim's life is around her kids' schedules," the source noted. "When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
The source added that Kardashian "is not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids."
Nonetheless, the American Horror Story actress admitted her children "try" to set her up on dates.
"They’re ready now, and I’m not. They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’" she spilled on Jimmy Fallon's show, referring to how she's dated more than one professional athlete in the past.
"Some of my kids want me to be with streamers," the aspiring attorney noted. "They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, 'Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”
The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the dad-of-four, 47, in early 2021, with the split being finalized in November 2022.
West moved on with Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022. Though the two recently faced divorce rumors, they were seen packing on the PDA while in Tokyo, Japan.
Kardashian was last romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 31, but their fling allegedly fizzled out in February after less than a year of dating.
Though the star never confirmed she was dating the football player, she did reference the split on a summer episode of The Kardashians.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" explained the fashion designer. "I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!'"
"That was the beginning of the end," she confessed of their split.
People spoke to the source about Kardashian being a single mom.