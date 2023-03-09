Dissed! Kim Kardashian & Her Siblings May Be Cut From 2023 Met Gala As Anna Wintour Is Cracking Down On Guest List
Will the Kardashians be at the 2023 Met Gala? According to a source, Vogue boss Anna Wintour is cracking down on who is allowed into the prestigious ball, and rumor has it that none of the Kardashian klan will make the list.
Vogue didn't comment on the situation, but another insider revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will definitely still be invited to the event of the season, which takes place in May.
Kim Kardashian, 42, first graced the carpet in 2013 when she attended with her then-husband Kanye West — and she displayed her baby bump at the time.
“I didn’t know anyone [and] I’m sure no one wanted me there," she said in 2019 of her first time at the lavish affair. “I went home [and] cried after of insecurity.”
Last year, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian attended the gala for the first time.
Though rumors swirled that the Good American co-founder was never given an invite, she later clarified why she hasn't been there in previous years while on their Hulu show, The Kardashians.
“I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear," she said.
Meanwhile, Kim, who fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress and walked the carpet alongside then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in 2022, got flak for going to drastic measures to fit into the gown.
"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she declared while speaking to bestie La La Anthony. "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."
Actress Lili Reinhart later commented on Kim's regimen.
"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f****** dress?" the Ohio native fumed. "So wrong. So f****** on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."
