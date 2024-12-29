Kim Kardashian Stuns in Busty Red Dress With All 4 Children as Kanye West Remains MIA: Photos
Kim Kardashian continues to be supermom!
The mogul, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29, to share a round-up of photos with her four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, during their holiday celebrations. However, their father, Kanye West, seemed to be nowhere in sight.
In the sweet pictures, Kardashian stunned in a busty red dress with a short bob haircut while striking funny poses with her growing brood in front of the Christmas tree.
"Chicago is a beauty. Looks like her mom," one fan penned below the update, while another added, "Northie has grown so much 🥹."
"Beautiful Family. No Need for a caption in these pictures 🥰🎄🤍," a third chimed in.
While the family appeared happier than ever, it's unclear if the disgraced rapper, 47, joined his children for the holidays. As OK! previously reported, the SKIMS founder has reportedly been less than thrilled with West's wild public conduct in recent years.
"He continues to be a thorn in her side," an insider claimed of Kardashian's feelings toward the musician, whom she divorced in 2021. "She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behavior."
Despite the brunette beauty doing the best she can to co-parent with West, sources claim it's been a challenge. "She's pretty much a single mom," another source alleged. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything. Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
After the Yeezy founder was hit with multiple lawsuits accusing him of alleged sexual assault, Kardashian and her "entire family" are reportedly "absolutely livid" about the legal drama. "[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," a separate insider alleged.
Kardashian is continuing to try to tune out the drama and focus on her children, even if she can be a bit of a push-over with them. “I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday,” she admitted during a recent episode of The Kardashians.
“I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” she admitted. “They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’”