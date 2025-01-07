Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Assets in Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Odd Christmas Music Video
Kim Kardashian gave fans one last holiday gift by sharing a few new photos from the zany music video she shot last month.
"BTS [behind the scenes] ya’ filthy animals!" the reality star captioned the Tuesday, January 7, upload, referencing a famous quote uttered by Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin, who dressed up as Santa in the video.
The hot shots showed Kardashian, 44, dressed up in the same light blue cardigan, nude bra, matching leggings and pink leg warmers. She also donned the short and messy blonde wig she wore in the video.
In one image, the SKIMS founder hugged another woman in the production, and the two ladies were looking at their phones in a separate snap.
Kardashian also posted a picture with Culkin, 44, and a few that showcased her abs.
"Loved it, please do more," one fan commented on the post, while a second called her look "so hot."
Meanwhile, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian gave the post a "like."
- Kim Kardashian Mocked for Starring in Weird and 'Disturbing' Christmas Short Film: 'What the F--- Did I Just Watch?'
- Kim Kardashian Gives Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party As Kanye West Is Noticeably Absent
- Kim Kardashian Wears Skintight Snakeskin Dress in Christmas TikTok With Daughter North West: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The original video confused viewers, as a remix of "Santa Baby" by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, played in the background as Kim crawled around a messy house filled with odd people, from lingerie-clad women playing Twister to Christmas elves having a snack.
The star's actual Christmas celebration wasn't as chaotic, as she shared plenty of photos from her family's holiday party.
However, unlike past shindigs, 2024's event was "really low-key," Kim explained to Vogue.
"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she explained at the time. "Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."
"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come," the makeup mogul said of the annual gathering. "It's such a fun tradition."
As OK! reported, on Christmas Eve, Kim wore a tight snakeskin dress, as seen in a TikTok she made with daughter North West, 11, where they lip-synced to Ariana Grande's tune "Santa Tell Me."
Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband and the father of her four kids, didn't appear to be present at the festivities.
The rapper's absence isn't too surprising since a source claimed last year that the American Horror Story actress was "pretty much a single mom" as Kanye is "sadly not around much."
"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything. Kim's life is around her kids' schedules," the source told a news outlet. "When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
The exes also share daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.