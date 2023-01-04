Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos.
"♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants.
Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."
A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."
The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu star captioned some photos of youngest daughter Chicago and Saint, writing, "My bb’s."
As OK! previously reported, Kim, who split from Kanye West in February 2021, is trying to move on from the drama the rapper, 45, has caused. (He wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week and then tweeted a slew of antisemitic remarks.)
Despite the sticky situation, the Skims founder — who also shares North and Psalm with ex West — is taking the high road and not giving up on love. "I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years," she declared.
Though Kim — who was previously married to West, music producer Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries — has been married three times, she isn't ruling out walking down the aisle once again.
"I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one]," she stated. "The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm — it’s gonna work out.’"
As for whether or not Kim will add any more children to her family, she stated, "I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation. I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. … So whatever’s meant to be will be."