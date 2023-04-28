Kim Kardashian Sobs Hysterically Over Pete Davidson Split: Watch the Jaw-Dropping Moment
Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went their separate ways in August 2022, fans will now get a glimpse of what the reality star, 42, was going through when The Kardashians Season 3 drops on May 25.
In the first few seconds, the brunette beauty says, "I don't even know where we left off," to which a producer replied she was still dating the comedian, 29.
"Things change really quickly," she says.
In the next scene, Khloé Kardashian asks her sister how she is doing.
"No, I'm not OK," Kim says as she's seen uncontrollably sobbing while holding her younger sister. "I'm having such a hard day."
The Skims founder then goes on to talk about the finalization of her divorce from Kanye West.
“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says, referring to the antisemitic comments he's made in addition to the scathing things he's said about his ex through social media.
As OK! previously reported, Kim and Pete went their separate ways after dating for nine months. Now, it seems like the mom-of-four is on the prowl and hoping to meet her match.
"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," a source revealed. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."
In December 2022, Kim, who shares North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with ex West, expressed she wouldn't turn down a marriage proposal again.
"I don't know," she said at first when asked by Gwyneth Paltrow if she would walk down the aisle one day. "I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."
"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening," she recalled of her previous relationships. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was OK."
"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be OK for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."