Kim Kardashian Sobs Hysterically Over Pete Davidson Split: Watch the Jaw-Dropping Moment

Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went their separate ways in August 2022, fans will now get a glimpse of what the reality star, 42, was going through when The Kardashians Season 3 drops on May 25.

In the first few seconds, the brunette beauty says, "I don't even know where we left off," to which a producer replied she was still dating the comedian, 29.

"Things change really quickly," she says.