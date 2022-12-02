Caitlyn Jenner Excuses Kanye West's Antisemitism As 'Kanye Being Kanye': 'He's A Really Nice Guy'
Caitlyn Jenner has come forward to offer kind words to Kanye West after the disgraced rapper spewed antisemitic hate and publicly supported Hitler in a live interview.
"I've known, obviously, Kanye for a long time. He’s always been very very good to me and I just wish him well. I just want Kanye to do well,” the 73-year-old — who was previously married to Kris Jenner — confessed during a Fox News interview in regard to her former step-daughter Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.
Jenner went on to reveal that she has not spoken to West in recent months, “especially since all this stuff has come out," adding, "I have not talked to him. I just wish him the best. He’s got challenges."
FANS BASH KIM KARDASHIAN FOR 'DEFLECTING' WITH SKIMS CAMPAIGN AS KANYE WEST CONTINUES DESPICABLE ANTISEMITIC RANTS
The media personality continued to offer support for the controversial “Heartless” rapper, stating, “He’s a really nice guy when I’ve been around him my whole life, or for the last 10 years. I just wish him well, honestly."
After Jenner’s warm wishes for the 45-year-old, the co-anchors of the news broadcast turned the segment's attention to West’s recent hurtful statements against the Jewish people and noted the millions of individuals across the country who are currently outraged by his antisemitic claims.
KIM KARDASHIAN DIDN'T CHEAT ON KANYE WEST WITH CHRIS PAUL, SOURCE CONFIRMS
“I don’t blame them for being offended, I’m offended,” Jenner admitted, however, she proceeded to seemingly excuse West’s wrongful actions by adding, “Kanye is Kanye.”
The Fox News correspondent then asked, “Something's gone sideways. Do you know what that is?” to which Jenner decided not to comment on the matter.
“No. Family stuff. I have to be very careful because it hits home,” the parent of Kendall and Kylie Jenner concluded.
West once again became a topic of conversation after he joined also-controversial Alex Jones' "Infowars" podcast on Thursday, December 1, confessing he "likes Hitler" while declaring his support of Nazis.
In addition, West tried to claim the Holocaust — which was a mass genocide of 6 million Jewish people — was not real.
"The Holocaust is not what happened, let’s look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities,” the father-of-four horrifically stated.
Following the interview, West had his Twitter account banned after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside an altered Star of David.