Caitlyn Jenner Excuses Kanye West's Antisemitism As 'Kanye Being Kanye': 'He's A Really Nice Guy'

Caitlyn Jenner has come forward to offer kind words to Kanye West after the disgraced rapper spewed antisemitic hate and publicly supported Hitler in a live interview.

"I've known, obviously, Kanye for a long time. He’s always been very very good to me and I just wish him well. I just want Kanye to do well,” the 73-year-old — who was previously married to Kris Jenner — confessed during a Fox News interview in regard to her former step-daughter Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.