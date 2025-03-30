or
Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Silver Bathing Suit Top in Hot New Photos

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian nearly spilled out of her silver bikini top in new photos posted to her Instagram.

March 30 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Known as one of the hottest sensations of our time, Kim Kardashian’s thirst traps are what social media users look forward to.

In an Instagram post from Saturday, March 29, the SKIMS founder shared three pictures of herself in a silver bathing suit, captioning it, “Spring Break.”

Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Silver Bathing Suit Top In Hot New Photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posed from several different angles in her bikini-clad photos.

The allure of Kardashian’s photos is centered around her bust, which merely spilled out of the tiny bikini top. She wore a matching sarong to cover her bottom half. The several pictures were from different angles, showcasing her infamous curves.

At the moment, Kardashian is sporting long, brunette hair. Her glam was subtle — but the beauty mogul made sure to wear a colored lipstick that popped.

Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Silver Bathing Suit Top In Hot New Photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The reality star wore a matching sarong with her silver bikini.

Her Instagram post has since garnered almost 5K comments, with many fans commending the influencer for looking phenomenal at 44 years old.

“Mother is mothering,” commented one.

“Ufff, most beautiful girl,” said another.

Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Silver Bathing Suit Top In Hot New Photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian said she is 'manifesting' a future lover.

Kim Kardashian

However, Kardashian’s post also sparked controversy among internet users who were shocked to see she wasn’t at home with her family.

“Are you ever at home with them kids? Serious question,” asked one.

“This chick is never at home with the kids,” wrote another.

While Kardashian’s iconic looks are mesmerizing, the reality star is currently single. During a Thursday, March 27, episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about her relationship status.

Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Silver Bathing Suit Top In Hot New Photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder is renovating her home in Hidden Hills.

She told her mom, Kris Jenner, how she was “manifesting” a healthy relationship, despite not having anyone on the horizon. As Kardashian plans to redesign her Hidden Hills Calif., home, she revealed to her mom that she’s building a “his” side for her future lover.

The influencer explained her hopeful outlook in a confessional: “I won’t be open to having a partner if I don’t build it. If you build it, he will come.”

Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Silver Bathing Suit Top In Hot New Photos
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian is currently single.

Kardashian, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, has publicly dated since their divorce in March 2022. One of her most famous relationships since her tumultuous separation is with comedian Pete Davidson.

During an appearance on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney on Wednesday, March 26, the comedian cringed over fellow comic Luenell asking him about dating the star. As she questioned him, the SNL star placed his hands over his face and said, “Oh god."

