Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Cleavage as She Poses in Skimpy Swimwear From New SKIMS Line: Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is dropping a new line of swimwear.

March 3 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's summer body is ready to go.

On Monday, March 3, the reality star dropped a series of stunning photos via Instagram while announcing the launch of her brand SKIMS' new swimwear line.

kim kardashian cleavage swimwear new skims line bikini photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; SKIMS

Kim Kardashian modeled various swimwear styles for the new collection.

"Coming March 6: New Swim Shop.Three years after its breakout launch, the game-changing swim that started it all is back to break the internet (again)," Kardashian captioned the social media upload.

The socialite's post featured several alluring images of the 44-year-old in various swimsuit styles — all of which left little to the imagination with revealing designs that hardly covered the intimate parts of Kardashian's flawless body.

Two of the bathing suits Kardashian wore featured a bright blue color — one of which was a cleavage-baring one-piece with a plunging zipper neckline.

The second style's two-piece triangular design showcased the mom-of-four's toned stomach, hourglass waist and again pushed up her cleavage to ensure it was on full display.

kim kardashian cleavage swimwear new skims line bikini photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; SKIMS

The reality star put her cleavage on full display.

Kardashian also donned a cheetah print bikini. The top half of the swimwear was a bit more full coverage with a bandeau-like design and two thin straps.

The bikini bottoms, however, revealed a lot of skin, as the string fabric just barely covered her private parts.

In another picture, Kardashian wore the same bikini bottoms from the blue swimsuit set, but switched out the matching top for a sleeveless shirt-like white top. Her chest was again exposed as the wet texture appeared a bit see-through.

In the comments section of the brunette beauty's post, critics weighed in on the new SKIMS pieces.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian cleavage swimwear new skims line bikini photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's bathing suit bottoms hardly covered any skin.

"Love the print and colors, but who's 😸 is this going to really cover I’m sorry," one person questioned, while another individual called the line "so tasteless" and a third social media user admitted, "I love Kim but this fabric looks cheap."

Many fans called out the apparent use of photo editing on the pictures, with a troll summarizing various comments, stating, "so much retouching.....SOOOOO much."

Still, many admirers drooled over The Kardashians star, as a fan gushed, "d--- Kim, you still got it 😍," while a second supporter stated, "she did that 👏."

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian simply wrote "d---" in reaction to the fiery photos.

kim kardashian cleavage swimwear new skims line bikini photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; SKIMS

Kim Kardashian showed off her hourglass waist in the photoshoot.

Kim announced her new swimwear collection just hours after getting home from her appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, also attended with her boyfriend and Best Actor nominee, Timothée Chalamet.

For the occasion, Kim stepped out in a strapless, bridal-like white custom ball gown designed by Balenciaga.

The American Horror Story actress went for the no-makeup makeup look and wore her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Kim also opted not to accessorize the stunning style, though her skin looked extremely glowy and bronzed.

