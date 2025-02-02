Kim Kardashian, 44, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Zebra Print Bikini During Beach Photoshoot

In the pictures, the mother-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West — flaunted her curves in a zebra print swimsuit as she posed in the ocean at sunset.

The brunette beauty’s hair was wet and she went makeup-free for the beachy snaps. In addition to the stills, the SKIMS founder shared a video, which featured a close-up of her large chest as she walked along the sand.