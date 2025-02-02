or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian, 44, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Zebra Print Bikini During Beach Photoshoot

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian captioned the series of sultry snaps, '🌅.'

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is sharing more sultry photos from her recent trip to Mexico.

On Saturday, February 1, The Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of images showing off her bikini body while swimming in the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian flaunts fit figure zebra print bikini beach photoshoot
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

'LOVE!! So hot 🥵,' one person penned alongside Kim Kardashian's steamy post.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pictures, the mother-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West — flaunted her curves in a zebra print swimsuit as she posed in the ocean at sunset.

The brunette beauty’s hair was wet and she went makeup-free for the beachy snaps. In addition to the stills, the SKIMS founder shared a video, which featured a close-up of her large chest as she walked along the sand.

Article continues below advertisement

“🌅,” she captioned the upload, which tons of fans responded to with compliments.

“This goes hard 🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “Ooo the bathing suit 🔥🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian flaunts fit figure zebra print bikini beach photoshoot
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

'Why can’t I look like this on vacation 😭😩😩,' a fan penned alongside the photos of Kim Kardashian showing off her figure.

Article continues below advertisement

“LOVE!! So hot 🥵,” a third user shared, while a fourth raved, “Why can’t I look like this on vacation 😭😩😩.”

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Kardashian has uploaded some cheeky images from her tropical vacation.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, January 29, the reality TV star dropped a post where her body looked toned in a tiny beige bikini while lounging back with one leg raised. The celeb also wore a slicked-back bun and no makeup.

“☀️,” she wrote alongside the carousel, which also included a photo of Psalm by the pool, Kardashian and some pals hugging and the businesswoman posing in a brown swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Beautiful photos, Kim 🥰✨✌️🌞,” one follower replied, while another stated, “That GLOW 🤩."

“Soft. Subtle. 🔥,” a third person raved.

Article continues below advertisement

Though many have loved her gorgeous vacation uploads, Kardashian recently faced backlash for one of her social media posts.

According to a new analytics report, the reality star lost nearly 150,000 Instagram followers after she shared a snapshot of First Lady Melania Trump attending her husband Donald Trump's Inauguration Day ceremonies on Monday, January 20.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian flaunts fit figure zebra print bikini beach photoshoot
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently shared pictures in another bikini from her recent Mexico trip.

While Kim hasn’t directly expressed her political beliefs, many thought the post about Melania was telling.

“Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah, it's clear who she voted for," one person said, while another dissed: "Kim Kardashian a disgusting piece of s---?? Who would’ve thought."

"It's been f--- all the Kardashians for a minute now for me (I grew up heavily into them) but d--- KIM even with Black kids you still make decisions that directly go against the community. JUST TRASH!" someone else noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.