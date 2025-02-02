Kim Kardashian, 44, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Zebra Print Bikini During Beach Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian is sharing more sultry photos from her recent trip to Mexico.
On Saturday, February 1, The Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of images showing off her bikini body while swimming in the ocean.
In the pictures, the mother-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West — flaunted her curves in a zebra print swimsuit as she posed in the ocean at sunset.
The brunette beauty’s hair was wet and she went makeup-free for the beachy snaps. In addition to the stills, the SKIMS founder shared a video, which featured a close-up of her large chest as she walked along the sand.
“🌅,” she captioned the upload, which tons of fans responded to with compliments.
“This goes hard 🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “Ooo the bathing suit 🔥🔥.”
“LOVE!! So hot 🥵,” a third user shared, while a fourth raved, “Why can’t I look like this on vacation 😭😩😩.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Kardashian has uploaded some cheeky images from her tropical vacation.
On Wednesday, January 29, the reality TV star dropped a post where her body looked toned in a tiny beige bikini while lounging back with one leg raised. The celeb also wore a slicked-back bun and no makeup.
“☀️,” she wrote alongside the carousel, which also included a photo of Psalm by the pool, Kardashian and some pals hugging and the businesswoman posing in a brown swimsuit.
“Beautiful photos, Kim 🥰✨✌️🌞,” one follower replied, while another stated, “That GLOW 🤩."
“Soft. Subtle. 🔥,” a third person raved.
Though many have loved her gorgeous vacation uploads, Kardashian recently faced backlash for one of her social media posts.
According to a new analytics report, the reality star lost nearly 150,000 Instagram followers after she shared a snapshot of First Lady Melania Trump attending her husband Donald Trump's Inauguration Day ceremonies on Monday, January 20.
While Kim hasn’t directly expressed her political beliefs, many thought the post about Melania was telling.
“Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah, it's clear who she voted for," one person said, while another dissed: "Kim Kardashian a disgusting piece of s---?? Who would’ve thought."
"It's been f--- all the Kardashians for a minute now for me (I grew up heavily into them) but d--- KIM even with Black kids you still make decisions that directly go against the community. JUST TRASH!" someone else noted.