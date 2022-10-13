After the mother-of-four returned from her trip to Italy — where she supported her sister Kendall Jenner's runway show — Kim made time to catch up with her beloved grandmother.

"So much to tell you. you know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours," explained the reality star — who was still in a relationship with Pete at the time the episode was filmed.

FOUL PLAY! KIM KARDASHIAN REMAINS UNBOTHERED AS SHE'S BOOED BY FANS WHILE AT FOOTBALL GAME WITH SON SAINT

"And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" Kim continued of her steamy, yet strange, moment with her man. "And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."