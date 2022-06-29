Kim Kardashian Sued For Trademark Infringement Over Hew New Brands SKKN & SKKN By Kim, Attorney Slams Lawsuit Calling It A 'Shakedown Effort'

The reality star's attorney Michael Rhodes had some thoughts about the current situation.

"This lawsuit is not what it seems. SKKN BY KIM is a new brand that follows in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian's successful KKW line of products. Building on independent research and development, her company filed a trademark application for SKKN BY KIM to protect the new branded products. This prompted the current shakedown effort," he told TMZ.

He continued, "We applaud Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and following her dreams. But that doesn’t give her the right to wrongfully claim that we’ve done something wrong. In its letter, Beauty Concepts claimed to own rights to a logo made up of SKKN+, and had just filed for trademark protection for that logo. The business was a one-person shop offering facials from a single Brooklyn location. The salon had no signage and was by appointment only. To our knowledge, Beauty Concepts sold no products under the SKKN+ name."