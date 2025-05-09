Kanye West Issues Shocking Cease and Desist to Kim Kardashian, Claims She's 'Violating' Custody Agreement and 'Exploiting' Their Kids
Kanye West's outrage over custody problems with ex-wife Kim Kardashian has prompted him to issue a cease and desist letter to the mother of his four children.
The rapper and his wife Bianca Censori's lawyer, Kathy Johnson, sent Kardashian's attorney, Laura Wasser, the message on Thursday, May 8, accusing the reality star of "violating" their agreements and "exploiting" their eldest daughter, North West, 11.
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of 'Unauthorized Exposure of North West'
The Yeezy founder, 47, lashed out at how Kim, 44, has included their oldest child in social media posts and put her in front of paparazzi. In the letter obtained by a news outlet, Kanye's lawyer used the Monday, May 5, Met Gala as an example, as the attorney said North being near the event exposed "her to significant media attention."
"Reports indicate that North was left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety," the letter continued. "Additionally, your client has published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms, including TikTok, despite Mr. West’s explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms."
The Rapper Claims His Ex-Wife Prevents Him From Seeing Their Children
"Despite the joint legal and physical custody arrangement, Mr. West has been denied meaningful access to his children," his lawyer said. "Notably, he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, [9] in 2025, and his interactions with North, Chicago, [7] and Psalm, [6], have been unreasonably restricted. This violates the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making."
Kanye West Feels Kim Kardashian Is 'Exploiting' North
"Your client’s use of North West in public events and online content appears to exploit her likeness for personal or commercial gain without Mr. West’s approval," another statement in the letter read. "This disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure."
The Dad-of-4's Demands
The dad-of-four's lawyer stated the reality star must abide by the following demands by May 23.
The list includes "cease publishing or authorizing the publication of any images, videos, or content" featuring their kids and refraining from involving any of their tots in public events "without Mr. West’s prior written consent, as required by the custody agreement."
In addition, the SKIMS designer is required to "facilitate regular and unimpeded access for Mr. West to his children, including immediate in-person visitation" and "remove all existing social media content featuring Mr. West’s children that was posted without his consent."
Repercussions Kim Kardashian Could Face
According to the letter, if the makeup mogul doesn't follow the requests, there could be a "petition to modify the custody arrangement to seek sole legal and/or physical custody, litigation for breach of the custody agreement and interference with parental rights" and "a request for injunctive relief to prohibit further unauthorized use of the children’s likenesses."
"We urge your client to comply with these demands to avoid further legal action and to prioritize the children’s well-being," the message concluded.