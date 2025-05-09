Kanye West Issues Shocking Cease and Desist to Kim Kardashian, Claims She's 'Violating' Custody Agreement and 'Exploiting' Their Kids

The Yeezy founder, 47, lashed out at how Kim, 44, has included their oldest child in social media posts and put her in front of paparazzi. In the letter obtained by a news outlet, Kanye's lawyer used the Monday, May 5, Met Gala as an example, as the attorney said North being near the event exposed "her to significant media attention."

"Reports indicate that North was left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety," the letter continued. "Additionally, your client has published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms, including TikTok, despite Mr. West’s explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms."