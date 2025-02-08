Bill Maher Jokes Kanye West Is 'Angling for a Cabinet Appointment' in Donald Trump's Administration After Calling Himself a 'Nazi': Watch

Maher began, “Then of course, Kanye joined the fun and tweeted yesterday, ‘I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi.’ Either he’s trolling or he’s angling for a cabinet appointment.”

Maher’s quip came after West had returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing his inflammatory rhetoric. The comedian focused on one post, where West declared he’s “never apologizing for [his] Jewish comments,” before stated, “I’m a Nazi. Hitler was sooooo fresh.”