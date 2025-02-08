or
Bill Maher Jokes Kanye West Is 'Angling for a Cabinet Appointment' in Donald Trump's Administration After Calling Himself a 'Nazi': Watch

Composite photo of Bill Maher, Kanye West and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher took a dig at Kanye West and Donald Trump after the rapper tweeted 'I am a Nazi.'

By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Will Donald Trump bring Kanye West into his administration?

On Friday, February 7, Bill Maher joked about the rapper’s recent antisemitic rant on social media and his ties to the president during his opening monologue of Real Time With Bill Maher.

Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube
Maher began, “Then of course, Kanye joined the fun and tweeted yesterday, ‘I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi.’ Either he’s trolling or he’s angling for a cabinet appointment.”

Maher’s quip came after West had returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing his inflammatory rhetoric. The comedian focused on one post, where West declared he’s “never apologizing for [his] Jewish comments,” before stated, “I’m a Nazi. Hitler was sooooo fresh.”

As OK! previously reported, the Yeezy designer’s offensive comments came after he demanded the politician pardon his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for his s-- trafficking and abuse charges.

FREE MY BROTHER PUFF,” West urged.

bill maher kanye west cabinet appointment donald trump nazi watch
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher made the joke about Kanye West's rant during the opening monologue of 'Real Time With Bill Maher.'

The “Stronger” vocalist also went on a longer tirade regarding those staying silent while Combs is locked up.

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING,” he penned. “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US.”

Kanye West

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P---- THEN TOO. CHRIS BROWN, IT’S TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he added, referencing how Brown was accused of abuse and sexual assault following a 2009 arrest for physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The father-of-four — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kim Kardashian — also announced a new Yeezy T-shirt collab with Combs.

bill maher kanye west cabinet appointment donald trump nazi watch
Source: MEGA

Kanye West tweeted an antisemitic message and said he's 'never apologizing for my Jewish comments.'

“I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up. We splitting the profits 50/50,” he stated on X.

West then posted photos of the T-shirts, which had “Sean John” written on them, via Instagram.

bill maher kanye west cabinet appointment donald trump nazi watch
Source: MEGA

Kanye West recently tweeted, 'I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi.'

“Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM,” he penned, directing fans to purchase the shirts, which are priced at $20 each.

Combs has been sitting in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., since his arrest in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

