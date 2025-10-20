Kim Kardashian Tears Down Kanye West's Basketball Court at Her L.A. Home: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is taking the next step in moving past Kanye West with a major update to her California residence. The reality star, 44, ripped out the rapper's basketball court at her home, which she previously had installed as a present for his 38th birthday in 2015. Kardashian is in the midst of adding a new wing to the other side of her massive mansion in Los Angeles.

Source: Chris White Kim Kardashian is renovating her home in California.

According to new images, the mom's construction team has finished extending the west side of the home and is starting to lay foundations in the east. Aside from removing her ex's basketball court, she has also removed the gardens. The "Good Morning" artist, 48, previously purchased the Hidden Hills, Calif., home for $20 million in 2014, before Kardashian reportedly bought it off him for $23 million during their divorce.

Source: Chris White Kim Kardashian previously built a basketball court for Kanye West's birthday.

During a March episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she was building a new section of the house for her future beau. "I did this whole renovation and then I looked up to my team and then go, ‘Guys, we’re adding onto the house, we’re changing everything for me, I thought, wait, where’s the his side?'" she said. "I’ll be so stuck in that and not even be open to having a partner if I don’t build it, so if I build it, he will come." Kardashian added, "I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling and it's not easy to do this with four kids. [I have] one time in my life when I can do this." The fashion mogul shares four kids with West: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. She filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021 and finalized the separation in November 2022.

Source: Chris White Kim Kardashian is getting rid of Kanye West's basketball court.

Kim's recent home renovation comes after she dragged Kanye, calling him "toxic" during an October 15 "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview. "I raise the kids full time. They live with me," she spilled, noting it’s "not easy" co-parenting their four children. "I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that."

Source: Chris White Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together.

The rapper previously claimed the Kardashians star keeps him away from their family, which she has denied. "There's been so many times where I've been like, 'Oh, I just wanna show all of these texts. What are you talking about? Haven't heard?' I begged them to go hang out," she explained. "It's more of just the narrative that I think it's all good and we're living our life and then I wake up and there's all these tweets about how I've kidnapped the kids and I'm like, it's not a kidnapping, it's a divorce."

Source: Chris White Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021.

It has reportedly been several months since Kim and the kids have heard from Kanye, as he’ll only "call for them" on occasion. The All’s Fair star shockingly revealed she didn’t feel "safe physically, emotionally" or "financially" in their relationship, as he would have chaotic "episode[s]." "I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode," she recalled. "And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022.