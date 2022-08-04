'So Vain': Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Getting 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Procedure

Beauty is pain? On Wednesday, August 3, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment, but fans couldn't help but roll their eyes.

The reality star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to show her belly, which was red as the Morpheus8 laser was used on her abdomen.

"This is a game changer!!!" she exclaimed. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics."

"I think this is my fave laster but it's painful lol but worth it!" she continued.