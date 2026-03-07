Kardashians Forcing Timothée Chalamet Into $100 Million 'Golden Handcuffs' Contract for Televised Wedding to Kylie Jenner: Source
March 7 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet has finally become the latest celeb jewel in the Kardashian crown – with sources telling OK! claiming he has been locked into a $100 million televised wedding deal with Kylie Jenner, in what insiders are dubbing a "golden handcuffs" contract designed to secure reality TV's most lucrative nuptials.
Oscar-nominated actor Chalamet, 30 – currently riding awards-season momentum for Marty Supreme, has been dating Jenner, 28, the beauty mogul and youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, since April 2023.
Speculation has now intensified, with insiders telling us the couple have agreed to marry before the end of the year – as part of The Kardashians on Disney+.
The alleged agreement, which has also been widely circulated online but unconfirmed, could lead to a nine-figure payday tied to a wedding special on The Kardashians, TV insiders say.
The frenzy follows Chalamet's emotional speech at the Critics Choice Awards in January, when he thanked Jenner publicly for the first time while accepting Best Actor for Marty Supreme.
A TV production source familiar with the Kardashian clan's negotiations said: "There have been exploratory talks about capturing major milestones on camera, and a wedding would be the ultimate ratings moment. The numbers being discussed are extraordinary because the audience reach is extraordinary."
An entertainment industry executive based in Los Angeles said: "Timothée is clearly extremely valuable right now – critically acclaimed, commercially bankable, culturally relevant. If he were to participate in a televised event of that scale, it would command a premium figure. If that number is $100 million, that would be realistic as the appetite from fans to see him marry Kylie on TV is real, and he would be in because of the huge sum involved."
A separate source close to the couple said: "Timothée and Kylie are serious about each other and have discussed engagement. Kylie is very hands-on in her business decisions and Timothée respects that. Their dynamic works because they are different personalities who complement each other. If there is a chance to turn a personal milestone into a global media event, the family knows how to execute it. A wedding special featuring someone of Timothée's stature would dwarf most previous reality TV moments."
Chalamet made a brief but heartfelt tribute to Jenner during his recent awards acceptance speech.
He said at the Critics Choice event: "And lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
It was widely interpreted as confirmation his relationship with Jenner has deepened beyond casual red-carpet appearances.
Historically, Kardashian wedding specials have delivered blockbuster audiences.
In 2009, Khloé Kardashian married Lamar Odom in a ceremony watched by 3.2 million viewers.
Two years later, Kim Kardashian wed Kris Humphries in a lavish two-part event that drew 10.5 million fans, though the marriage lasted just 72 days.
Kim later married Kanye West in 2014, with cameras again capturing elements of the celebration.
Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in Italy in 2022.
With a combined social media following surpassing 400 million, Jenner and Chalamet's reach rivals that of celebrity power couples such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, brand experts highlight.
Insiders have previously stressed Chalamet has no interest in joining Jenner on reality TV as he feels it does not fit his A-list trajectory.
One source said: "Timothée is chasing status as one of Hollywood's heavyweight stars, and reality TV does not fit with that. But an offer of $100 million to rope him in would be too much for him to resist."